Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for the Trail Blazers vs Spurs, NBA Playoff Markets

The Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX is your ticket to more during the NBA playoffs. Tonight, Victor Wembanyama makes his highly anticipated playoff debut as the San Antonio Spurs host the Portland Trailblazers, and you can claim $10 in bonuses to back all his props. The stakes couldn’t be higher, so expect massive drama and intensity to unfold on the court right after the 9:00 PM EDT tip-off.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 4/19/2026

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Download the Kalshi app or visit the official website. Hit “Sign Up” and enter the required details. Type in the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX in the designated field. Deposit at least $10 and begin trading in any market, including today’s NBA action. Your $10 bonus is instantly credited, giving you the chance to react to momentum shifts, seize opportunities, and sharpen your predictions. Bonuses apply across all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and expire after seven days.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Crank up the intensity for tonight’s Trail Blazers vs Spurs showdown. Our expert is here with handy lines and predictions to help you break down every possession, spotlight momentum shifts, and sharpen your playoff predictions.

Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs, Apr 19, 9:00 PM EDT

The Portland Trail Blazers open their first-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs as heavy underdogs, with the gap between these teams reflected clearly in both form and prediction markets. San Antonio finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed with over 60 wins, while Portland had to fight through the Play-In just to secure this matchup, highlighting the difference in consistency and overall quality.

From a trading perspective, the Spurs are favored by around -10.5 on the spread, trading at 84¢, while Portland sits as a sizable underdog at roughly 19¢, and the total is set near 222.5 points. San Antonio also carries a strong home-court edge (32–8 record), further reinforcing their dominance heading into Game 1.

The key matchup centers on Victor Wembanyama, whose elite rim protection and two-way impact give the Spurs a massive advantage, particularly against a Portland offense that can struggle in half-court sets. Portland will rely heavily on Deni Avdija, coming off a huge Play-In performance, alongside contributions from Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday to generate offense and push tempo.

Ultimately, San Antonio’s defensive presence, rebounding control, and offensive efficiency make them the clear favorite to take Game 1. The Spurs are the safer pick on the victory contract, the Blazers +10.5 could offer slight value if their pace creates variance, and the over is worth a look given both teams’ ability to score in transition.

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