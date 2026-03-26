Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Texas vs Purdue Prediction Markets

The lowest-seeded team remaining in the NCAA Tournament is #11 Texas, which emerged from the First Four and first weekend of the Big Dance to set up a game against Purdue at 7:10pm ET. Before the game, use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and trade $10 for $10 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/26/2026

Kalshi currently lists the spread as #2 seed Purdue to win by 7.5 points. You can buy contracts on the Boilermakers to win SU at 76¢ apiece. Purdue, which was the #1 team in the preseason AP top 25 poll, enters tonight’s game with a 2-0 record against SEC opponents this season.

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

It’s simple to use the Kalshi promo code and secure $10 in bonuses for Texas vs Purdue tonight. Just view our guide below for detailed steps so you can start trading on Kalshi:

Go to Kalshi’s website by using one of the links here or downloading the app Then, tap the “Sign up” button to initiate the account creation process Enter your details along with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to make sure you claim the bonus Finish setting up your account, verify it, and put $10 or more into your account Start trading on Kalshi by buying $10+ in event contracts on any market(s) of your choice After you’ve purchased $10+ in event contracts, you’ll earn yourself a $10 bonus to use on any of Kalshi’s markets







You may claim the promo code if you meet age requirements, don’t have an existing Kalshi account, and are located in one of: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the NCAA Tournament

Kalshi makes it incredibly easy to trade on events and make predictions. The Texas vs Purdue game tonight is no exception, and we’ll discuss some trades you can make after using the Kalshi promo code and getting your $10 bonus.

#11 Texas vs #2 Purdue - 3/26 - 7:10 PM ET

To kick off Sweet 16 action, Texas (25¢) matches up with Purdue (76¢) in San Jose at 7:10pm ET (CBS). The Longhorns have won three games to get here, taking down NC State in the First Four, followed by upset victories over BYU and Gonzaga.

However, this is a bad matchup for Texas, as Purdue has the highest adjusted offensive rating in KenPom history. Among the remaining teams, Texas ranks as the worst defensive unit.

Purdue hits 38.8 percent of its three-point shots and starts Braden Smith, the NCAA’s all-time assist leader.

In the Big Ten Tournament Final, the Boilermakers dropped 80 points on defensive powerhouses Michigan. The over is 4-0 in Purdue’s previous four games, and I’d trade on 146.5 points (53¢) tonight.

Also buy contracts on Purdue to win by over 7.5 points (50¢) as it should extend its winning streak to seven.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

What makes Kalshi unique is the ability users have to trade 24/7 on markets ranging from sports, elections, economics, pop culture, climate, and more. Find some of Kalshi’s most popular recent markets below so you can weigh in on them:

Men's College Basketball Champion?

Michigan 22¢

Arizona 21¢

Duke 18¢

Houston 11¢

Purdue 7¢

Fed decision in April?

Fed maintains rate 95¢

Hike 25bps 4¢

Cut 25bps 3¢

California Governor winner?

Eric Swalwell 61¢

Matt Mahan 12¢

Tom Steyer 11¢

Chad Bianco 7¢

Before trading, you should note that all prices are provided in cents, and you can redeem winning contracts for $1.00 each. On every event, you may trade on either a “Yes” or a “No” and the prices of each side of an event should correspond to their projected probabilities.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&Cs