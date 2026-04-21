Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for the Rockets vs Lakers, NBA Playoff Markets

Get a $10 bonus for the NBA playoffs with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. The Houston Rockets enter the Crypto.com arena, looking to split the series after the Los Angeles Lakers took Game 1. Expect star power, drama, and intensity right after the 10:30 tip-off in one of the most anticipated matchups of the postseason.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 4/21/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Get started by downloading the Kalshi app or visiting the official website. Select “Sign Up” and fill out the registration form with your personal details. Apply the promo code GOALMAX in the designated field during registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to begin trading in any market, including tonight’s NBA playoff showdown. Your $10 bonus will be credited instantly, giving you the flexibility to respond to market shifts, seize opportunities, and sharpen your trading instincts.

Important: The bonus is valid across all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Ignite the excitement for tonight’s Rockets vs Lakers showdown. Our expert breakdowns deliver sharp predictions, spotlight momentum shifts, and dissect every possession to help inform your playoff calls.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers, Apr 21, 10:30 PM EDT (Game 2)

The Houston Rockets head into Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers looking to bounce back after dropping Game 1 on the road.

Houston is still favored despite the series deficit, sitting around -4.5 on the spread, 64¢ to win, with a total near 208.5. The market continues to lean toward the Rockets’ overall depth and upside, even after their Game 1 stumble. The Lakers are still underdogs at 37¢.

Game 1 told an interesting story: the Lakers capitalized on Houston’s offensive struggles and rode a big performance from LeBron James, while role players like Luke Kennard stepped up in a high-efficiency shooting night. The absence of Kevin Durant (questionable again for Game 2) was a major factor, and his potential return could dramatically swing the matchup.

For Houston, the focus is on sharper execution from Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson after a below-par opener. They remain the more balanced team on paper, especially if Durant is available. Meanwhile, the Lakers are still dealing with key injuries—Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves are out or limited—which puts even more pressure on LeBron to carry the offense.

Los Angeles home edge and momentum make this tighter than the line suggests. The best bet is to take a Rockets straight win, and if you want a little more risk, expect the Rockets to cover the spread.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi transforms everyday events into tradable markets, extending well beyond the realm of sports—where political shifts, cultural trends, and economic developments all become opportunities, turning breaking news into actionable trades.

2028 Democratic presidential nominee?

Gavin Newsom (Yes: 25¢, No: 76¢)

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Kamala Harris (Yes: 6.4¢, No: 93.9¢)

Pete Buttigieg (Yes: 5.7¢, 94.4¢)

Who will win American Idol?

Hannah Harper (Yes: 53¢, No: 48¢)

Brooks Rosser (Yes: 22¢, No: 83¢)

Kayla Richardson (Yes: 24¢, No: 86¢)

Jordan McCullough (Yes: 19¢, No: 86¢)

Braden Rumfelt (Yes: 10¢, No: 91¢)

Kalshi makes probability tradable by converting predictions into event contracts. For instance, purchasing at 40¢ represents a 40% chance of success. If the event occurs, the contract pays out $1, yielding a 60¢ profit; if it doesn’t, the contract settles at $0, limiting your risk to the initial 40¢ stake. It’s a clear, strategic way to turn insights into trades and transform probabilities into real opportunities.

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