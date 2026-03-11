Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Real Madrid vs Man City Prediction Markets

In an astounding 12th meeting since the start of 2020, Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 at 4:00pm ET. Get $10 for this blockbuster match by trading $10+ in event contracts after using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Without attackers Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid (28¢) are underdogs for today’s match. Meanwhile, Manchester City (49¢) have won seven of their previous eight matches. The Cityzens also won 2-1 in Madrid in the League Phase of the Champions League.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

The following step-by-step guide will help you earn your $10 bonus as soon as possible. Before you claim the Kalshi promo code, read each step carefully.

Download the Kalshi app to get started, or follow the link to go to the website Begin making an account if you’re a new user, and enter all of the requested info Find the dedicated promo section and enter the promo code GOALMAX Finish setting up your account, verify it, and deposit at least $10 to start Then, purchase event contracts on any of Kalshi’s markets totaling $10 or more After you buy $10 of contracts, you’ll get a $10 bonus to continue trading

The states and territories from which you may claim the Kalshi promo code are: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the UCL

Well done on claiming your $10 bonus with the Kalshi promo code. One of the most popular options for trading today is a Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League clash. Our European soccer expert will let you know which trades are worth considering with your bonus.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City - 3/11 - 4:00 PM ET

Missing as many as seven players, Real Madrid (28¢) take on Manchester City (49¢) in the Champions League knockout stage for a sixth straight season. This Round of 16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu will stream live on Paramount+ at 4:00pm ET.

Chief among Real’s absentees are Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham. Without Mbappe, Real have lost to Getafe and struggled to defeat Celta Vigo. Man City, who are unbeaten in 11 matches and defeated Real 2-1 in the League Phase, are a different animal.

With Erling Haaland and Nico O’Reilly back, Man City should be too much for a shorthanded Real Madrid side, also missing defenders like Alvaro Carreras and Eder Militao, to handle.

City picked up a win at the Santiago Bernabeu in December and should do so again. There’s also good value in trading on City to win by over 1.5 goals (26¢).

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

While you can find every major sporting event on Kalshi, its offerings are broader than sports alone. Economics, politics, current events, and pop culture are other options. See some of Kalshi’s trending markets below:

Which companies will have a top-ranked AI model this year?

OpenAI 59¢

xAI 51¢

Deepseek 23¢

ByteDance 18¢

What will the US tariff rate on China be on July 1?

Below 10% 7¢

Between 10% and 19.99% 61¢

Between 20% and 29.99% 24¢

Between 30 and 39.99% 11¢

NHL Hart Memorial Trophy?

Nathan MacKinnon 69¢

Nikita Kucherov 18¢

Macklin Celebrini 12¢

You’ll notice that every event on Kalshi has both a “Yes” and “No” element to trade on. Also, all prices are in cents, and the two sides of an event add up to approximately $1.00. If the side you predict actually occurs, each event contract you bought can be redeemed for $1.00.

