Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Premier League Prediction Markets

Start making predictions on Kalshi and get $10 in bonuses for a 1:30pm ET Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match today at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/21/2026

After crashing out of the Champions League with an 8-2 aggregate loss to PSG, Chelsea (47¢) need to make sure they qualify for next season’s edition. The Blues are in sixth place at the moment, just five points ahead of Everton (28¢), who have dreams of European qualification.

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How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

It takes only minutes to sign up with the Kalshi promo code and snag your $10 bonus. Follow the steps below to get your $10 bonus before Everton vs Chelsea today:

To get started, tap the link here to go over to Kalshi’s website or download the mobile app Hit the “Sign Up” button and begin putting in your personal information Next, put in the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX in the appropriate field and finish the sign-up process After you’ve verified your account, deposit at least $10 into Kalshi Find a market or a handful of markets to buy $10+ in event contracts on Following the completion of step five, your account will be credited with a $10 bonus to use on any market on Kalshi

New traders whose home addresses are in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC can claim the Kalshi promo code

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the EPL

After using the Kalshi promo code, you’ll have thousands of choices to use your $10 bonus on. Consider today’s key Premier League match, featuring Everton and Chelsea. We’ll discuss a couple of trades below that have the best value.

Everton vs Chelsea - 3/21 - 1:30 PM ET

Chelsea (47¢) will look to avoid a fourth straight defeat in all competitions when they head to Hill Dickinson Stadium for a 1:30pm ET Premier League match against Everton (28¢) on USA Network.

Liam Rosenior’s Blues outperformed PSG in expected goals over the two legs of their Champions League tie, but got destroyed 8-2 on aggregate.

Chelsea haven’t kept an EPL clean sheet away from Stamford Bridge since December and have given up 10 goals in their previous four away matches overall. Meanwhile, Everton have been in good form, and the Toffees have scored in five of their past six games at Hill Dickinson.

I’d trade on a “Yes” on both teams to score (58¢). Even though Chelsea have gone scoreless in two consecutive matches, they’ve been creating plenty of chances. There’s also value in a draw (27¢) here, as Chelsea have won away at Everton once since 2017.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

There’s much more to Kalshi than sports. You can trade on the latest markets in politics, finance, culture, climate, and more. Here’s a sample of some of the most popular recent markets:

EPL Top Four Finishers?

Manchester United 85¢

Liverpool 50¢

Aston Villa 36¢

Chelsea 34¢

Texas Republican Senate Nominee?

John Cornyn 58¢

Ken Paxton 44¢

Top Artist on Spotify U.S. this year?

Drake 53¢

Bad Bunny 28¢

Taylor Swift 9¢

When you trade on Kalshi, you’ll buy event contracts in ¢. Whether you buy on a “Yes” or “No” event, you’ll be able to redeem each contract corresponding to a correct prediction for $1.00. Or, you can sell your contract at any time to lock in profit or limit losses.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&Cs