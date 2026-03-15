Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Pistons vs Raptors & Political Prediction Markets

Dive into prediction markets on Sunday’s NBA marquee action with $10 in bonuses thanks to the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. The Detroit Pistons take on the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 PM EDT, and every rebound, headline, and momentum swing becomes a tradable opportunity as Kalshi takes the excitement beyond the court.

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Enter the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX during registration and boost your balance with $10 in bonus value. Whether you’re backing the Pistons, riding with the Raptors, or exploring markets in politics, finance, and world events, Kalshi makes every prediction a chance to win.

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Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA

Kalshi is redefining how fans experience the NBA. It’s more than watching the scoreboard—it’s about trading the story as it unfolds. Every steal, rebound, and scoring run becomes a tradable moment in a live marketplace. The game tells one tale, but the markets reveal another—and your next move is shaped by both.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors, Mar 15, 3:30 PM EDT

The Detroit Pistons head up north to face the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference matchup at Scotiabank Arena. The game features a surging Detroit team against a Raptors squad fighting to stay competitive in the playoff race.

Detroit has been one of the most surprising teams this season, sitting around 47–18 and first in the Eastern Conference entering the matchup. The Pistons have been fueled by strong playmaking from Cade Cunningham and interior production from Jalen Duren, whose scoring and rebounding presence has helped anchor Detroit on both ends of the floor. Detroit recently delivered a dominant 131–109 win over Philadelphia, showing the depth of its offense with multiple players scoring in double figures.

Toronto enters the contest around 36–29, trying to hold its ground in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors rely heavily on Scottie Barnes and a balanced rotation to keep games competitive, but injuries and inconsistency have occasionally slowed their momentum.

Detroit is viewed as the road favorite. Toronto’s home-court advantage could still keep the contest close, especially if Barnes and the Raptors’ defense slow Detroit’s fast-paced offense. Overall, expect a competitive game, but Detroit’s form and deeper roster make the Pistons the stronger lean heading into this matchup.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

There’s much more to Kalshi than just sports—it’s about turning predictions into opportunity across every corner of life. From finance, politics, and breaking world events, Kalshi transforms headlines into tradable markets.

California Governor winner? (Person)

Eric Swalwell (Yes: 64¢, No:36¢)

Matt Mahan (Yes: 13¢, No: 88¢)

Tom Steyer (Yes: 10¢, No: 91¢)

How high will WTI oil get by end of year?

$135.01 or above (Yes: 60¢, No: 41¢)

$140.01 or above (Yes: 50¢, No: 52¢)

$150.01 or above (Yes: 39¢, No: 62¢)

Kalshi makes prediction trading easy to understand: the price you pay equals the probability of an event. A contract priced at 25¢ reflects a 25% chance of happening. If the event occurs, the contract settles at $1, giving you 75¢ profit per contract after fees. If it doesn’t, the contract falls to $0, and your loss is limited to your buy‑in. It’s a clean, transparent way to turn probabilities into tradable opportunities and put your instincts to work in the market.

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