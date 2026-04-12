Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for the Nuggets vs Spurs & NBA Markets

This Sunday, the NBA delivers the ultimate MVP battle and the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX gives you $10 in bonuses to trade on superstar contracts. The Denver Nuggets head to the Frost Bank Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs. Expect major drama and star power as the league’s top two stars, Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama, may square off in this regular-season finale. Tip-off is set for 8:30 PM EDT.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Catch the action as the Denver Nuggets take on the San Antonio Spurs! Enter Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to instantly secure $10 in bonuses and power up your predictions. Every trade you place heightens the excitement, transforming this NBA showdown into a thrilling test of strategy, skill, and insight.

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Score $10 in bonuses with Kalshi promo code GOALMAX as the Denver Nuggets face off against the San Antonio Spurs on April 12 at 8:30 PM EDT. From high‑flying dunks to lockdown defense and momentum‑shifting runs, this regular‑season clash promises nonstop drama. Every prediction you make amplifies the intensity, turning the game into your own thrilling journey from tip‑off to the final buzzer.

Get Started Fast – Create your Kalshi account in just minutes on desktop or mobile and dive straight into the action. Enter the Markets – Verify your information to gain immediate access to Kalshi’s prediction markets, covering everything from game outcomes to tournament surprises. Claim Your Reward – Use promo code GOALMAX during sign‑up to instantly unlock your $10 bonus. Expand Your Play – Deposit and trade $10 or more across championship battles, standout player performances, and even non‑sports markets. Stay Flexible – Your bonus credits right away, giving you the freedom to react to momentum swings, seize big moments, and sharpen every prediction.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Kalshi transforms predictions into a live market experience, where prices in cents mirror real‑time probabilities—60¢ reflects a 60% chance, while 10¢ signals just 10%. Every possession, defensive stand, and last‑second shot doesn’t just alter the scoreboard—it instantly shifts the market. The thrill of the game becomes an interactive arena where your insights and strategy can truly pay off.

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs, Apr 12, 8:30 PM EDT

The Denver Nuggets travel to face the San Antonio Spurs in a high-stakes Western Conference showdown, and recent form suggests this could be one of the most competitive games on the slate. Denver enters on a strong run, having just edged San Antonio 136–134 in overtime behind a dominant 40-point triple-double performance from Nikola Jokić, reinforcing their late-season momentum.

San Antonio, however, has been elite at home (31–7) and holds a superior overall record, with Victor Wembanyama continuing to anchor both ends of the floor. He posted 34 points and 18 rebounds in the last meeting, showing he can match Jokić’s production. The matchup predictor slightly favors the Spurs, giving them roughly a 64% win probability on their home court.

Injury concerns could play a key role, with both Wembanyama and Aaron Gordon listed as questionable, while Denver is also missing key rotation depth. Betting markets from recent matchups suggest a tight spread (around Spurs -2.5 to Nuggets -3 range) and a very high total near 240 points, reflecting both teams’ explosive offenses.

From a betting angle, the over remains appealing given recent head-to-head scoring trends, while the slight lean goes to San Antonio at home—but Denver’s experience makes them a dangerous underdog.

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