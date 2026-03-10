Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Newcastle vs Barcelona UCL Prediction Markets

Kalshi is offering new users a $10 bonus after they purchase $10 or more worth of event contracts on any of the thousands of markets it offers. You can sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to get the $10 bonus in time for Newcastle vs Barcelona at 4:00pm ET.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/10/2026

St. James’ Park should be rocking today as Newcastle (33¢), in their first-ever Champions League Round of 16 match, host Barcelona (44¢) at 4:00pm ET. Barcelona defeated Newcastle 2-1 in the League Phase and are on a four-game winning streak overall.

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Use the Kalshi promo code for a $10 bonus to trade on sports, pop culture, financial, and political events. Just follow the detailed guide below to secure your $10:

First, head over to Kalshi’s website or download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store Then, start entering your personal details as you sign up for an account While doing so, make sure to enter the promo code GOALMAX Complete the account creation process and go through any requested verification steps Next, deposit $10+ on the platform and buy $10+ of event contracts on any market Once you’ve done all of the steps above, Kalshi will send you $10 to continue trading with

Offer can be claimed by new players who are located in these states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the Champions League

Now that you’ve successfully earned $10 in bonus funds with the Kalshi promo code, you have plenty of markets to use the bonus on. Consider trading on today’s blockbuster Champions League Round of 16 match between Newcastle and Barcelona, which our expert will preview.

Newcastle vs Barcelona - 3/10 - 4:00 PM ET

Newcastle’s St James’ Park is usually a fortress, but that hasn’t necessarily been true as of late. Ahead of a 4:00pm ET meeting with Barcelona (44¢) in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 (Paramount+), Newcastle (32¢) have lost five of their previous eight home games.

The Magpies fell 3-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, marking their third loss to City this season. Meanwhile, Barcelona head into this one with 21 wins from their last 24 matches. They also defeated Newcastle 2-1 in September behind a Marcus Rashford brace.

The value lies with trading on Barcelona to pick up another road win at Newcastle. Barça’s often leaky defense has improved lately, conceding just once in their previous four games. Given that, I’d also consider a “No” on over 3.5 goals at 55¢

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Newcastle vs Barcelona certainly isn’t the only event you can use your $10 bonus on. Here is a small sample of the wide range of markets that Kalshi offers:

Will members of Congress be banned from trading stocks?

Before 2027 15¢

Before Jan 21, 2029 66¢

Tesla deliveries this quarter?

320000 or more 64¢

330000 or more 60¢

340000 or more 42¢

350000 or more 14¢

Champions League Winner?

Arsenal 29¢

Bayern Munich 15¢

Barcelona 15¢

Manchester City 10¢

Liverpool 9¢

On Kalshi, all prices are listed in cents, and each event has both a “Yes” and a “No” component. Each contract can be purchased at its listed price and will be automatically redeemed at $1.00 if your prediction is correct.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&Cs