Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for NCAA Tournament Prediction Markets

The NCAA tournament continues into the Sweet 16, and the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX gives you $10 in bonuses to amplify the excitement. Tonight at 10:05 PM EDT, the Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Houston Cougars in a classic offensive firepower vs defensive grit matchup.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

From high‑stakes NCAA battles like the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Houston Cougars to prediction markets that keep you engaged, every moment on Kalshi is a test of instinct, timing, and bold decision‑making. Step into the action with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, stake your predictions, and claim your $10 bonus — because the real game isn’t just on the court, it’s in the markets too.

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As March Madness heats up, Kalshi puts you right at the center of the action by letting you trade on the outcomes you believe in. With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, you’ll unlock $10 in bonuses and step into a smarter, more interactive way to experience the thrill of college basketball beyond the hardwood.

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Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAA Tournament Games

With Kalshi, you can approach the unpredictability of every tournament clash with the precision of a trader. Our college hoops expert breaks down the marquee showdown between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Houston Cougars, spotlighting the stars who can swing momentum, the trends shaping the hardwood, and the storylines that define the night.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Houston Cougars, Mar 26, 10:05 PM EDT

The Sweet 16 gives us a tight, high-level clash here, with No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini vs No. 2 Houston Cougars tipping off in Houston. Houston enters as a slight favorite at 58¢, while Illinois comes back at 42¢. The total is sitting at 139.5 (52¢).

Illinois (26–8) arrives with momentum, winning four of its last five and coming off a convincing 76–55 win over VCU behind a balanced scoring attack led by Andrej Stojaković. The Illini rely heavily on perimeter shooting, ranking among the top teams in 3-point volume—so their success here likely hinges on whether those shots fall against an elite defense.

Houston (30–6) looks equally sharp, also winning four of five and dominating Texas A&M 88–57 in the last round. Kelvin Sampson’s squad is built on one of the nation’s best defenses, particularly against the three, holding opponents to just over 31% from deep—an important matchup edge against Illinois’ style. Playing in Houston adds a quasi-home advantage, even if it’s not their usual arena.

This game shapes up as a grind. Both teams play at a slower pace, but Illinois’ recent trend toward higher-scoring games and Houston’s efficient guard play could push this toward the over if the Illini are forced to chase late. Still, the edge leans slightly toward Houston -2.5, thanks to defensive matchup advantages and situational comfort.

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