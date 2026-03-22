Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for NCAA Tournament Prediction Markets

March Madness heats up, and the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX positions you to make the most of it with $10 in bonuses. Iowa Hawkeyes face off against the Florida Gators on March 22 at 7:10 PM EDT.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

From marquee college basketball battles like the Iowa Hawkeyes squaring off against the Florida Gators to dynamic prediction markets on major global events, every opportunity on Kalshi tests your instincts and timing. Sign up today with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, put your predictions to the test, and claim your $10 bonus.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

As the NCAA Tournament intensifies, Kalshi puts you right in the middle of the drama by letting you trade on the outcomes you believe in. Every prediction becomes a chance to profit—whether you’re banking on the Iowa Hawkeyes to rise to the challenge or trusting the Florida Gators to unleash their relentless attack. With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, you’ll unlock $10 in bonuses and step into a smarter, more interactive way to experience March Madness.

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Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAA Tournament

March Madness isn’t just chaos—it’s a marketplace of possibilities. Kalshi transforms the unpredictability of the tournament into opportunity, letting you approach every game with the precision of a trader. Our basketball expert breaks down today’s marquee matchup, spotlighting the players who can flip momentum, the trends shaping the court, and the storylines that matter most.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Florida Gators, Mar 21, 7:10 PM EDT

The Round of 32 clash between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Florida Gators tips off at 7:10 PM EDT, with Florida entering as a heavy favorite after a dominant opening performance. The Gators are currently listed around -10.5 on the spread, with a total of 146.5, reflecting the gap between the No. 1 seed and a scrappy No. 9 Iowa squad.

Florida (83¢ for a straight win) comes in red-hot after a historic 114–55 blowout win in the first round, showcasing elite depth and efficiency. Forward Thomas Haugh leads the offense, averaging over 17 points per game, while Center Rueben Chinyelu adds 11.2 PPG and 11.5 RPG as a solid contributor. Florida’s size and rebounding (54 boards last game) could again be decisive.

Iowa, however, is far from a pushover. The Hawkeyes just upset Clemson 67–61 behind balanced scoring from Bennett Stirtz (16 points), Kael Combs (15), and Álvaro Folgueiras, who provides interior presence. Their +13 rebounding margin last game highlights a physical edge that could help them hang inside the number.

Florida’s offensive firepower makes them tough to fade, but Iowa’s rebounding and grind-it-out style suggest value on the Hawkeyes +11.5 (49¢) to keep things competitive. The total leans slightly over 146.5 if Florida dictates tempo, though Iowa’s slower pace could keep scoring in check.

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Kalshi isn’t just about sports—it’s a full‑scale marketplace where you can trade on politics, culture, finance, economic indicators, and more. Breaking news and global events become profit opportunities for you.

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Kalshi makes prediction trading straightforward by linking contract prices directly to probabilities. For example, if a contract is priced at 40¢, it reflects a 40% chance of the event occurring. Should the event happen, the contract settles at $1, giving you roughly 60¢ profit per contract (minus fees). If the event doesn’t occur, the contract settles at $0, meaning your maximum loss is capped at the 40¢ you initially paid.

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