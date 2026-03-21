Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for NCAA Tournament Prediction Markets

March Madness goes into the Second Round, and the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX continues to deliver $10 in bonuses for the action. At 6:10 PM EDT today, the Texas A&M Aggies go up against the Houston Cougars in a compelling clash of styles interstate rivalry.

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As the NCAA Tournament unfolds, Kalshi lets you get in on the action by trading on the outcomes you believe in. Every insight becomes a chance to capitalize—whether you’re backing the Texas A&M Aggies to rise to the occasion or trusting the relentless Houston Cougars to impose their dominance. With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, you’re stepping into a smarter, more interactive way to experience March Madness and a wide range of global events.

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Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAA Tournament

Kalshi transforms the chaos of March Madness into calculated opportunity, giving you the chance to approach every game with a trader’s mindset. Our basketball expert dives into today’s biggest matchup, breaking down key players, momentum swings, and the trends that matter most.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Houston Cougars, Mar 21, 6:10 PM EDT

The Texas A&M Aggies face a massive test against the Houston Cougars, with a Sweet 16 berth on the line. Houston enters as a heavy favorite, laying around -9.5 points with a total hovering near 142.5, reflecting both their defensive dominance and efficient offense. Houston straight win is priced at 83¢ while Texas A&M IS AT 18¢.

The Cougars looked every bit the title contender in their opening-round rout, overwhelming Idaho with elite defense and depth, led by standout guards like Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp. Their ability to control tempo, force turnovers, and protect the paint makes them one of the most complete teams in the field.

Texas A&M, however, isn’t just here to make up the numbers. The Aggies bring a fast-paced, high-volume three-point attack, shooting over 36% from deep and ranking among the more aggressive perimeter offenses in the tournament. They also thrive on creating extra possessions with a positive turnover margin, which could be key against Houston’s disciplined style.

Still, the matchup leans toward Houston’s physicality and defensive pressure wearing A&M down over time. Houston’s consistency makes them the safer side, but the Aggies’ tempo and shooting give them a legitimate chance to hang inside the number, especially if they get hot early from beyond the arc.

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