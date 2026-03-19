Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for NCAA Tournament Games, Siena vs Duke

The NCAA tournament enters the First Round, and the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX gives you more for the action; up for grabs is $10 in bonuses. All eyes are on the hardwood as the #16 Siena Saints clash with front-runners Duke Blue Devils at 2:50 PM EDT.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/19/2026

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Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAA Tournament

Kalshi lets you turn the chaos of the tournament into opportunity, by bringing a trader’s vibe to the action on the hardwood. Our basketball expert is here with a breakdown of the marquee game of the day.

Siena Saints vs Duke Blue Devils, Mar 19, 2:50 PM EDT

The Siena Saints face a daunting challenge as they take on the powerhouse Duke Blue Devils in a classic March Madness matchup. Duke enters as a massive favorite, with the Blue Devils straight win trading at 99¢.

This matchup is all about star power versus resilience. Duke is led by elite freshman Cameron Boozer, who has been dominant all season, averaging over 22 points and 10 rebounds while anchoring both ends of the floor. His twin brother, Cayden Boozer, adds playmaking and scoring in the backcourt, while Isaiah Evans provides length and shooting on the wing. Defensive presence from Dame Sarr and Maliq Brown gives Duke a clear edge physically.

However, Duke will be slightly shorthanded, with center Patrick Ngongba II and guard Caleb Foster unlikely to feature due to injuries.

For Siena (straight victory at 2¢), all eyes are on Gavin Doty, who leads the team with nearly 18 points per game and plays with confidence against top competition. Backcourt partner Justice Shoats will be crucial in handling pressure and creating offense.

If the Saints’ guards can control tempo and hit shots early, they could hang around. Still, Duke’s depth, athleticism, and elite talent make them overwhelming favorites to advance comfortably (48¢ for Duke to win by over 28.5 points).

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