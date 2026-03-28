Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Prediction Markets

Tonight is all about high‑stakes drama and bracket‑busting energy, and the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX sets you up with $10 in bonuses. The Purdue Boilermakers and Arizona Wildcats collide in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight at 8:49 PM EDT.

Kalshi Promo Code

March Madness intensity peaks as the Purdue Boilermakers collide with the Arizona Wildcats. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim $10 in Bonuses and stake your calls on every twist, from game outcomes to tournament futures.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/28/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

The Elite Eight brings the Purdue Boilermakers against the Arizona Wildcats, a clash packed with momentum swings and tournament drama. But the real test of instincts goes beyond the hardwood. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to unlock $10 in Bonuses and dive into prediction markets—where every call, from game outcomes to tournament futures, becomes part of the competition.

Join Instantly – Create your account in seconds and step into the world where March Madness meets strategy. Confirm Access – Verify your email and details to open the door to prediction markets. Apply Promo Code – Enter GOALMAX during signup to secure your $10 bonus. Deposit & Discover – Add at least $10 and start trading NCAA matchups, politics, finance, and global events. Activate Your Edge – Your bonus powers up immediately, giving you extra firepower to trade boldly and test your instincts.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAA Tournament Games

Unpredictability fuels the NCAA Tournament, but Kalshi lets you approach every matchup with a trader’s edge. Market prices are displayed in cents, doubling as probabilities shaped by sentiment—for instance, 45¢ signals a 45% chance of an outcome. It’s a bold, interactive way to experience March Madness, where instinct collides with analysis and every prediction becomes part of the competition.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Arizona Wildcats, Mar 28, 8:49 PM EDT

With both powerhouses gunning for a Final Four berth, this game offers plenty of angles for prediction market traders. Arizona enters as the favorite, sitting around -5.5 on the spread with a total near 152.5 points, reflecting their explosive offensive form.

The Wildcats (71¢ for a straight win) have been one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament, pushing tempo and scoring at will. Guards Jaden Bradley and Caleb Love have led the charge, combining pace, shot creation, and transition scoring that has overwhelmed opponents. Arizona’s ability to dominate inside while still spacing the floor makes them difficult to contain, especially against teams that struggle defensively in the paint.

Purdue, however, thrives in a different style. The Boilermakers rely on half-court execution, perimeter shooting, and composure in tight moments. Braden Smith controls the offense, while Fletcher Loyer provides consistent scoring from deep. Their recent narrow win showed resilience, and if they can slow the game down, they’ll have a real shot to disrupt Arizona’s rhythm.

From a Kalshi perspective, this game is a clash of tempo and efficiency. Arizona’s pace gives them the edge, but Purdue’s discipline makes them a live underdog listed at 30¢. Lean Arizona -5.5, with the Over 152 worth consideration if the Wildcats dictate tempo.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t limited to the hardwood. Every political shift, cultural moment, or economic move becomes a tradable opportunity. By turning uncertainty into strategy, Kalshi empowers you to act on your instincts and profit when your calls prove right. From March Madness to market volatility, it’s where real‑world events meet real‑time trading.

How long will the government shutdown last?

At least 60 days: Past 10 AM 4/15 (Yes: 74¢, No: 29¢)

At least 70 days: Past 10 AM 4/25 (Yes: 56¢, No: 45¢)

At least 80 days: Past 10 AM 5/5 (Yes: 37¢, No: 66¢)

Ethereum price at the end of 2026?

1,500 to 1,749.99 (Yes: 9.5¢, No: 90.6¢)

1,750 to 1,999.99 (Yes: 9.9¢, No: 90.2¢)

2,000 to 2,249.99 (Yes: 9.2¢, No: 90.9¢)

Kalshi makes trading straightforward. Buy a contract at 25¢, which signals a 25% probability based on market sentiment. If the event happens, it settles at $1, giving you a 75¢ profit per contract (before fees). If the event doesn’t occur, the contract settles at $0, and your maximum loss is capped at your upfront cost.

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