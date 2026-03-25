Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for NBA Prediction Markets, Raptors vs Clippers

The Kalshi promo code GOALMAX has got you covered with $10 in bonuses for tonight’s high-stakes NBA showdown. The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers face off at 10:30 PM EDT, and with Kalshi, you can dive into prediction markets that track momentum swings, player performances, and game‑changing trends.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

From high‑energy NBA clashes like the Toronto Raptors taking on the Los Angeles Clippers to global prediction markets that keep you locked in, every moment on Kalshi is a test of instinct, timing, and bold decision‑making. Step into the action with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, stake your predictions, and claim your $10 bonus — because the real game isn’t just on the court, it’s in the markets too.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/25/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

As the NBA season intensifies, Kalshi puts you right at the center of the action by letting you trade on the outcomes you believe in. With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, you’ll unlock $10 in bonuses and step into a smarter, more interactive way to experience the thrill of basketball beyond the hardwood.

Steps to Get Started

Sign Up Fast – Create your Kalshi account in seconds and get ready to trade where sports meet strategy. Secure Your Access – Verify your email and details to open the door to prediction markets. Boost Your Edge – Enter promo code GOALMAX during signup to instantly claim your $10 bonus. Fuel Your Wallet – Deposit at least $10 and dive into trading across NBA matchups, politics, finance, and global events. Play With Momentum – Your extra $10 is live from the start, giving you more firepower to make bold moves and test your instincts.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

The NBA season isn’t just basketball—it’s a marketplace of possibilities. Kalshi transforms the unpredictability of every matchup into opportunity, giving you the chance to approach each game with the precision of a trader. Our basketball expert breaks down the marquee clash between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers, spotlighting the stars who can swing momentum, the trends shaping the hardwood, and the storylines that define the night.

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers, Mar 25, 10:30 PM EDT

The Toronto Raptors head west to face the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup between two teams battling for positioning in their respective playoff races. Toronto has quietly put together a strong season (34–25), fueled by the all-around play of Scottie Barnes and scoring support from RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram.

The Raptors have been efficient offensively, averaging over 113 points per game, and their ball movement continues to be a strength. However, consistency—especially on the road—remains a concern against physical Western Conference opponents.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have been up-and-down but remain dangerous behind Kawhi Leonard, who is still capable of taking over games on both ends. Los Angeles has struggled with consistency and enters this matchup hovering around .500, though recent performances show flashes of dominance, including a blowout win over Milwaukee. Their defense and half-court execution can give Toronto problems, particularly if the Raptors’ offense stalls in isolation sets late in games.

On Kalshi, Los Angeles is trading at 62¢ while Toronto comes in at 39¢. The Clippers are favored on the spread by 4.5 points while the total sits at 227.5.

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More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just about sports—it’s a dynamic marketplace where real‑world events create real opportunities. From politics and cultural moments to financial markets and key economic indicators, you can take positions on the outcomes that shape the world and turn your predictions into profit when they come true.

Will proof of citizenship be required for federal voter registration?

Before May 1, 2026 (Yes: 4¢, No: 97¢)

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Aubry Bracco (Yes: 87¢, No: 14¢)

Cirie Fields (Yes: 9¢, No: 93¢)

Joe Hunter (Yes: 3¢, No: 98¢)

Kalshi’s payoff system is refreshingly simple. Buy a contract at 40¢, and if the event happens, it settles at $1—meaning you pocket about 60¢ profit per contract (before fees). If the event doesn’t occur, the contract settles at $0, and your loss is capped at the upfront cost—in this case, just 40¢.

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