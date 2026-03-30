Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for NBA Prediction Markets

Back the NBA action with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, and unlock $10 in bonuses. The spotlight is on the San Antonio Spurs as they fight for the #1 Seed in the Western Conference. They face off against the Chicago Bulls on March 30 at 8:00 PM EDT.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, you’ll snag $10 in bonuses to fuel your calls on every twist in Chicago v San Antonio: from game outcomes to season futures, from breakout stars to playoff pushes. Every dunk, steal, and clutch three feeds the markets, and your insight transforms momentum into opportunity.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/30/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

The spotlight shifts to the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, a matchup packed with momentum swings and hardwood drama. But the real test of instincts goes beyond the court. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to unlock $10 in bonuses and dive into prediction markets. The energy of the NBA fuels the markets, and your insight turns every play into opportunity.

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Join the Tip‑Off—Create your account in seconds and step straight into the world where NBA action meets strategy. Confirm Your Access – Verify your email and details to unlock the door to prediction markets. Apply the Code – Enter GOALMAX during signup to secure your $10 bonus and boost your game night. Deposit & Discover—Add at least $10 and start trading on NBA matchups, season storylines, player props, plus politics, finance, and global events. Activate Your Edge – Your $10 bonus shows up instantly, giving you extra firepower to trade boldly, catch momentum swings, and turn every play into an opportunity.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Every NBA matchup carries its own unpredictability, and Kalshi gives you the edge to trade it. Market prices appear in cents, doubling as probabilities shaped by sentiment — for example, 70¢ signals a 70% chance of an outcome, while 15¢ reflects just a 15% shot. It’s a bold, interactive way to experience the league.

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs, Mar 30, 8:00 PM EDT

San Antonio enters in dominant form, riding an eight-game winning streak and going 13–1 over its last 14 games. The Spurs have been overwhelming opponents with balanced scoring and elite efficiency, averaging over 124 points across their last 10 while holding teams near 110. MVP Candidate Victor Wembanyama continues to anchor both ends, and the team’s depth, highlighted by multiple double-digit scorers, has fueled several recent blowouts. The Spurs are chasing the number 1 overall seed and are just two games behind the league-leading Thunder.

Chicago, meanwhile, has struggled badly down the stretch, sitting at 29–45 and losing five of its last six games. The Bulls are also dealing with multiple injuries and have already been eliminated from playoff contention, which shows in their defensive numbers (121 points allowed per game). While players like Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis continue to produce, consistency has been a major issue—especially on the road (11–25).

The matchup is one of the most lopsided contests on the board, with a huge but justified 18-point spread given the gap in form and motivation. San Antonio’s ability to build early leads makes them a strong candidate to cover. The 242.5 total is high, but recent Spurs blowouts suggest caution on the over if the game gets out of hand early.

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More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t limited to the hardwood. Slam dunks, buzzer‑beaters, and momentum swings are just the beginning. Beyond the NBA, every political shift, cultural moment, or economic move becomes a tradable opportunity.

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