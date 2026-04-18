Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Playoff Trading, Rockets vs Lakers

The high-stakes NBA Playoffs are finally here, and the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX gets you locked and loaded with $10 in bonuses for the highly anticipated clash between the Rockets and Lakers. This classic No 4 v No 5 seed battle will feature veteran star power and explosive offensive play right from the 8:30 PM EDT tip-off.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 4/18/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or head to the official website. Click on “Sign Up” and fill in the required information. Enter promo code GOALMAX in the promo field to unlock your bonus. Add at least $10 to your newly created account and place trades in any market, including today’s NBA action. Instantly enjoy your $10 bonus, giving you the flexibility to react to game momentum, seize opportunities, and sharpen your predictions. Bonuses can be used across all Kalshi markets, are non‑withdrawable as cash, and will expire after seven days.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Turn up the energy for tonight’s Rockets vs Lakers clash. Our expert will guide you through tracking every possession, anticipating momentum shifts, and sharpening your game predictions.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers, Apr 18, 8:30 PM EDT

The Houston Rockets head into Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers as deserved favorites, bringing stronger form, depth, and overall roster health into this playoff opener. Houston closed the regular season strongly and looks much more balanced offensively and defensively, while Los Angeles faces a significant challenge due to key absences.

With Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves both sidelined, the Lakers lose a significant chunk of their scoring and playmaking, placing enormous pressure on LeBron James to orchestrate the offense and carry the scoring load deep into the game.

On Kalshi lines, the Rockets are listed around -5.5 on the spread, trading at 67¢, while the Lakers sit at 34¢, and the total is hovering in the 206.5–207.5 range.

Houston’s edge is clear when looking at matchup dynamics, particularly inside, where Alperen Şengün can dominate the glass and create second-chance opportunities. Also, Kevin Durant provides elite shot-making and late-game scoring reliability. The Lakers, meanwhile, will need strong contributions from role players like Rui Hachimura to stay competitive.

Overall, Houston’s depth, rebounding advantage, and scoring efficiency make them the safer pick to win, but in a playoff setting, the Lakers +5.5 could offer value, while the over on the total is also worth consideration given both teams’ offensive potential.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi opens the door to a world of tradable events that go far beyond the sports arena. From shifts in politics and culture to movements in the economy, everyday headlines and developments become opportunities to engage in dynamic markets.

When will Kevin Warsh be confirmed as Fed Chair?

Before May 1, 2026 (Yes: 3.4¢, No: 97.6¢)

Before May 15, 2026 (Yes: 37¢, No: 64¢)

Before Jun 1, 2026 (Yes: 67¢, No: 34¢)

Before Jul 1, 2026 (Yes: 85¢, No: 18¢)

Before Aug 1, 2026 (Yes: 90.2¢, No: 10¢)

S&P price range today at 4pm EDT?

6,950 to 6,974.9999 (Yes: 3¢, No: 98¢)

6,975 to 6,000.9999 (Yes: 8¢, No:94¢)

7,000 to 7,024.9999 (Yes: 18¢, No: 84¢)

7,025 to 7,049.9999 (Yes: 24¢, No: 80¢)

7,050 to 7,074.9999 (Yes: 44¢, No: 75¢)

Kalshi simplifies trading on probabilities by turning forecasts into event contracts. When you buy at 40¢, you’re essentially wagering on a 40% chance of success. If the outcome hits, the contract pays $1, giving you a 60¢ gain. If it doesn’t, the contract closes at $0, so your risk is capped at the 40¢ you put in. It’s a straightforward, strategic way to convert insights into trades and transform probability into opportunity.

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