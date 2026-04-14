Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Play-In Markets, Trail Blazers vs Suns

The Kalshi promo code GOALMAX gives you $10 in bonuses to use on the Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Play-In game. With playoff hopes on the line, this win‑or‑go‑home clash promises intensity, highlight‑reel plays, and momentum‑shifting runs. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM EDT tonight.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 4/14/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Head over to the Kalshi app or site before tonight’s first Play-In game Click “Sign Up” Enter any required information, along with the promo code GOALMAX, in the appropriate section. Deposit and play $10 or more on any market, including tonight’s NBA Play-In. Your $10 bonus is credited immediately, giving you the flexibility to react to momentum shifts, seize opportunities, and sharpen every prediction. Bonuses can be used on any Kalshi prediction market, but cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire after seven days.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

The NBA Play-In is here with a not-to-miss feature, and our expert is here with all you need to know about the Trail Blazers vs Suns clash. With key insights and your bonus locked in on Kalshi, you’re equipped to trade on all the drama the game will put out tonight.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns, Apr 14, 10:00 PM EDT

The Portland Trail Blazers square off with the Phoenix Suns in a pivotal Western Conference Play-In matchup, where the winner secures the No. 7 seed and advances to the playoffs. Portland (42–40) comes in riding late-season momentum, while Phoenix (45–37) holds the edge with home court and a more consistent overall campaign.

The Suns are slight favorites in this spot. Phoenix is listed around -2.5 on the spread, 60¢ to win, while Portland is an underdog trading at 41¢ to win. The total is set at approximately 216.5 points. The spread reflects Phoenix’s solid home performances this season compared to Portland’s struggles on the road.

The matchup will largely hinge on star performances. Devin Booker anchors the Suns’ offense with his scoring ability, while Portland looks to Deni Avdija and Jrue Holiday to generate offense and control tempo. Rookie big man Donovan Clingan is another key factor inside, especially as a rebounder and potential double-double contributor.

Recent trends suggest this game could tighten up as it progresses. Both teams have shown a tendency toward lower-scoring second halves, indicating a possible slowdown in pace late in the contest. Still, early scoring bursts remain likely given both teams’ offensive capabilities.

Best trades: Suns -2.5 and Under 216.5. With home court advantage and more proven scoring options, Phoenix is well-positioned to edge this contest, while the overall tempo points toward a slightly lower-scoring finish.

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Kalshi makes probability trading simple with event contracts that turn predictions into actionable trades. Buying at 40¢ reflects a 40% chance of success, and if the outcome occurs, the contract pays $1—delivering a 60¢ profit. If the prediction misses, the contract settles at $0, limiting your loss to the 40¢ invested. It’s a clear, strategic way to transform insights into trades and convert probabilities into real opportunities.

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