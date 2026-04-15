Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for the NBA Play-In Markets

Score $10 in bonuses with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX for the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers Play-In showdown. With playoff dreams hanging in the balance, expect a win‑or‑go‑home battle packed with intensity, highlight‑reel moments, and momentum‑shifting runs. Tip-off is tonight at 10:00 PM EDT.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 4/15/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or visit the site before tonight’s first Play-In game. Select “Sign Up” Provide the required details, and enter promo code GOALMAX in the designated field. Deposit and trade $10 or more in any market, including tonight’s NBA Play-In. Hit or miss, your $10 bonus will be instantly credited, giving you the freedom to react to momentum swings, capitalize on opportunities, and sharpen your predictions. Bonuses are valid across all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire after seven days.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Day 2 of the NBA Play-In tips off tonight with a marquee matchup: Warriors vs. Clippers. Our expert breaks down has everything you need to follow the action, while your Kalshi bonus ensures you’re ready to trade on every twist and turn. With playoff hopes on the line, this clash promises drama you won’t want to miss.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers, Apr 15, 10:00 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Clippers in a high-stakes Western Conference play-in clash, with both teams fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Clippers enter as slight favorites at home, listed around -4.5 on the spread and a straight win contract trading at 66¢, while Golden State trades at 34¢. The total is hovering around 220.5 points, reflecting expectations of a moderately paced but competitive contest.

Los Angeles holds the edge statistically, finishing 42–40 compared to Golden State’s 37–45 record, and has been significantly stronger at home this season. The Clippers have also dominated recent head-to-head meetings, winning multiple matchups this year, which reinforces their favorite status.

However, play-in games often hinge on star power, and Golden State still has that with Stephen Curry back in the lineup. His scoring ability—paired with the defensive leadership of Draymond Green—gives the Warriors upset potential in a one-game scenario.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard is the key x-factor, with player props set around 25+ points, while Curry’s line sits just below that range. Expect Los Angeles to lean on its depth and home-court advantage, while Golden State will rely heavily on perimeter shooting.

Best trades: Clippers -5.5 and Lean Under 220.5 (defensive intensity in elimination setting)

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi expands prediction markets far beyond sports, reaching into politics, culture, and the economy. From evolving election outlooks to breaking news, real-world events become tradable opportunities.

2028 U.S. Presidential Election winner?

J.D. Vance: Republican (Yes: 21¢, No: 80¢)

Gavin Newsom: Democratic (Yes: 18¢, No: 84¢)

Marco Rubio: Republican (Yes: 14¢, No: 87¢)

John Ossof: Democratic (Yes: 4.8¢, No: 96¢)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Democratic (Yes: 4.8¢, No: 95.4¢)

Who will win American Idol?

Hannah Harper (Yes: 53¢, No: 48¢)

Brooks Rosser (Yes: 16¢, No: 85¢)

Braden Rumfelt (Yes: 13¢, No: 88¢)

Jordan McCullough (Yes: 10¢, No: 93¢)

Kalshi simplifies probability trading with event contracts that turn predictions into trades. Buying at 40¢ signals a 40% chance of success, and if the outcome hits, the contract pays $1—netting a 60¢ profit. If it misses, the contract settles at $0, capping your loss at the 40¢ invested. It’s a straightforward, strategic way to turn insights into trades and convert probabilities into real opportunities.

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