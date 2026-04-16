Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for MLB Markets, Orioles vs Guardians Trading

The Kalshi promo code GOALMAX sets you up with $10 in bonuses, and with Thursday’s MLB slate, you’ve got the perfect opportunity to put that juice to work. At 6:10 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles enter Progressive Field to battle the Cleveland Guardians in a series opener that promises plenty of drama.

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Download the Kalshi app or visit the site. Click “Sign Up” and provide the required details. Enter promo code GOALMAX in the designated field to activate your bonus. Deposit and trade $10 or more in any market, including today’s MLB action. Enjoy your $10 bonus instantly credited, giving you the freedom to react to momentum swings, capitalize on opportunities, and sharpen your predictions. Bonuses are valid across all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire after seven days.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's MLB Games

Boost the excitement of tonight’s Orioles vs Guardians matchup. Our expert is here to key you into all you need when tracking every pitch, anticipating momentum swings, or sharpening your predictions.

Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians, Apr 16, 6:10 PM EDT

The Baltimore Orioles face the Cleveland Guardians on April 16 in a matchup that leans slightly toward Cleveland thanks to stronger pitching form and home-field advantage at Progressive Field.

Cleveland comes into this game with momentum and a reliable arm on the mound in Parker Messick, who has been outstanding early with a 2-0 record and a sparkling 0.51 ERA, showing elite control and limiting hard contact. The Guardians’ offense is led by emerging power from Chase DeLauter, while their lineup continues to manufacture runs efficiently.

Baltimore, meanwhile, has shown resilience, recently pulling off a dramatic comeback win and winning six of their last nine games, but inconsistency remains an issue, especially against left-handed pitching. Gunnar Henderson continues to be the key bat for the Orioles with early-season power production.

On the mound, Shane Baz is expected to start for Baltimore, carrying a 4.50 ERA and struggling with command at times, which could be problematic against a disciplined Cleveland lineup. If Baz can limit walks, the Orioles have enough offensive upside to keep this competitive, but the pitching matchup clearly favors Cleveland.

Cleveland is favored (54¢ to win), with Baltimore at 47¢, while the run line sits at Guardians -1.5 (35¢) and the total is set at 7.5 runs. Cleveland’s pitching edge and home form give them the advantage, but Baltimore’s recent momentum keeps this close.

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