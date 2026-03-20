Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Miami (OH) vs Tennessee, March Madness Prediction Markets

The Madness continues, and you can lock in juicy rewards with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. Up for grabs is $10 in bonuses, perfect for the classic first-round clash between the Miami (OH) RedHawks & the Tennessee Volunteers at 4:25 PM EDT.

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Instead of just watching the NCAA Tournament unfold, Kalshi lets you actively participate by trading on the outcomes you believe in. Every insight becomes an opportunity, whether it’s backing the underdog RedHawks or trusting the dominant Volunteers to pull away. With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, you’re stepping locked and loaded into a smarter, more interactive way to experience March Madness and countless other events.

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Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAA Tournament

Kalshi turns the excitement of March Madness into opportunity, letting you approach the court like a savvy trader. Our basketball expert breaks down today’s biggest matchup, spotlighting key players and game trends. Every prediction becomes a chance to engage, strategize, and put your insight to work.

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs Tennessee Volunteers, Mar 20, 4:25 PM EDT

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (32‑1) face a tough first‑round challenge against the Tennessee Volunteers (22‑11) in the NCAA Tournament. Kalshi has Tennessee enter as a double‑digit favorite, around ‑10.5 (55¢) on the spread. The total sits near 149.5 points, reflecting expectations for a disciplined, defensive game from the Volunteers and potent offense from the RedHawks. Tennessee to win is trading at 84¢ while Miami (OH) straight victory is trading at 17¢.

Tennessee brings a balanced roster and depth, and the Vols’ defensive pressure has been a key strength throughout the season. Their ability to control pace and protect the paint should allow them to dictate much of the game’s flow. Meanwhile, Miami (OH) arrives having secured its spot with a strong season and an upset win in the First Four, showcasing an offense capable of scoring in bunches and a fast tempo that could challenge Tennessee’s half‑court defense.

Overall, the Volunteers’ established talent and defensive discipline make Tennessee ‑10.5 the safer lean, though Miami’s scoring efficiency creates some intrigue on the over 148.5 if they can keep it close. RedHawks fans point to their prolific offense and recent upsets as reasons to believe in volatility, but most models still favor the Volunteers covering. Expect physicality and tempo contrast to decide this matchup.

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