Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for March Madness Prediction Markets, UConn vs Duke

March Madness is down to eight teams, but the excitement can only go up as the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX unlocks $10 in bonuses for all the nail-biting action. The UConn Huskies take on the Duke Blue Devils, with tip-off Sunday, March 29, at 5:05 PM EDT.

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The UConn Huskies vs Duke Blue Devils showdown captures the raw intensity of March Madness, where every possession can shift momentum. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to stake your predictions and claim your $10 bonus, because the real battle isn’t just on hardwood — it’s unfolding in the markets too.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/29/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Tonight’s elite 8 clash is more than just a game — it’s a chance to test your instincts off the court. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to unlock $10 in bonuses and experience college basketball in a bold, interactive way where the real competition unfolds in the markets.

Create Your Account – Sign up in seconds and step into the world where March Madness meets strategy. Verify Access – Confirm your email and details to unlock instant entry into prediction markets. Apply Your Code – Enter promo code GOALMAX during signup to secure your $10 bonus. Deposit & Explore – Add at least $10 and start trading NCAA matchups, politics, finance, and global events. Play with Power – Your bonus activates immediately, giving you extra firepower to trade boldly and test your instincts.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAA Tournament Games

March Madness thrives on unpredictability, but Kalshi empowers you to approach every showdown with the precision of a trader. Market prices are listed in cents and double as probabilities shaped by sentiment — for example, 45¢ reflects a 45% chance of an outcome. It’s a unique way to experience the tournament, where instinct meets analysis.

UConn Huskies vs Duke Blue Devils, Mar 29, 5:05 PM EDT

The Elite Eight brings a heavyweight clash as the UConn Huskies face the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils. Duke enters as the stronger side in both seeding and prediction markets, typically listed around -5.5 favorites, with a game total hovering near 134.5 points. This aligns with their status as one of the tournament favorites, with a Duke win priced at 66¢, while UConn sits at 35¢.

Duke (35-2) has looked every bit the No. 1 seed, riding a long winning streak and coming off a gritty 80-75 win over St. John’s. Freshman star Cameron Boozer continues to dominate inside, while Isaiah Evans provides scoring punch on the perimeter. Their rebounding edge and depth were key in the Sweet 16, and they’ve consistently controlled tempo in high-pressure moments.

UConn (32-5), however, is battle-tested and dangerous. The Huskies just survived a tight 67-63 win over Michigan State, powered by Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban, who combined for 37 points. Their physical defense and championship pedigree keep them firmly in this matchup, especially if they can slow Duke’s transition offense.

Duke’s efficiency and star power make them the deserved favorite, but UConn’s toughness suggests value on the underdog spread. Expect a tight, physical contest—lean Duke -5.5 and Under 134.5 in what could come down to late-game execution.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

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