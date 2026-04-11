Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses pre Guardians vs Braves & MLB Markets

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Atlanta Braves at 7:15 PM EDT, and from the first pitch to the final out, every moment on the diamond becomes an opportunity to turn insights into rewards.

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Kalshi turns baseball predictions into a live market experience, where prices in cents reflect real‑time probabilities—60¢ signals a 60% chance, while 10¢ means just 10%. Every pitch, defensive stop, and late‑inning rally doesn’t just change the scoreboard—it instantly shifts the market. The thrill of the game becomes an interactive arena where your insights and strategy can truly deliver rewards.

Cleveland Guardians vs Atlanta Braves, Apr 11, 7:15 PM EDT

The Cleveland Guardians travel to face the Atlanta Braves, with current betting markets favoring the home side but not overwhelmingly. Atlanta enters as a moderate favorite, with the straight win contract at 58¢, while Cleveland is priced near 45¢. The implied probabilities reflect this edge, giving the Braves roughly a 53% chance to win, compared to 47% for the Guardians on Kalshi. The run line is typically Braves -1.5 (+140 range) and Guardians +1.5 (-160 to -180), signaling expectations of a relatively close game.

Atlanta’s advantage comes from elite pitching early in the season, ranking among the league leaders in ERA and run prevention while also producing over five runs per game offensively. Meanwhile, Cleveland continues to rely on strong pitching but has struggled offensively, averaging just 3.5 runs per game, which limits their margin for error.

The total for this matchup is expected around 8.5 to 9 runs, balancing Atlanta’s offensive upside with Cleveland’s pitching strength.

Overall, the Braves’ win is the safer lean at home, given their more complete profile. However, Cleveland’s pitching keeps them competitive, making the +1.5 run line attractive for underdog bettors, while the under is also worth consideration if both starters settle in early.

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More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi takes prediction markets beyond sports, extending into politics, culture, and the economy. From shifting election forecasts to breaking news developments, real‑world events become tradable opportunities. With every change, you can turn everyday information into smart, strategic moves that keep you ahead of the curve.

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Before Jun 1, 2026 (Yes: 16¢, No: 85¢)

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