Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for EFL Cup Prediction Markets

In EFL Cup Final action at London’s Wembley Stadium at 12:30pm ET, England’s two best teams, Arsenal and Manchester City, meet. Before the final kicks off, claim the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and buy $10+ worth of event contracts to get a $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/22/2026

Arsenal enter today’s match having won six of their previous seven matches overall. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are chasing Arsenal in the EPL, are on a three-game winless run. Today could make or break City’s season, as they’re currently low on confidence.

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How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Using the Kalshi promo code will be straightforward after you’ve read the guide below. You will be able to unlock your $10 bonus in minutes, so you can trade on Arsenal vs Manchester City.

Begin by downloading Kalshi’s app or using the links here to go to the website Then, start putting in accurate information in the required fields Before wrapping up the sign-up, put in the promo code GOALMAX in the correct field Once you’ve entered the promo code, submit your account and verify it Afterward, fund your account with a $10+ deposit and buy $10 of event contracts You’ll receive your $10 bonus after completing the prior step, which you can use on any market

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Only new Kalshi users in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC may sign up using this particular promo code

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the EFL Cup Final

There’s no better soccer game today to use your $10 bonus on than Arsenal vs Manchester City in the EFL Cup Final. After using the Kalshi promo code and trading $10+, consider buying event contracts on some of the options laid out by our soccer expert below:

Arsenal vs Man City - 3/22 - 12:30 PM ET

In a match that could have knock-on effects on the Premier League title race, Arsenal (42¢) clash with Manchester City (31¢) in the EFL Cup Final at Wembley Stadium at 12:30pm ET (Paramount+).

Heading into today’s match, City have won only one of their previous five games, and center back Marc Guehi is ineligible. That could mean John Stones, who has frequently been injured this season, starts.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s defense has been back to its best, having conceded twice in the last five games. Man City have conceded in each of the preceding five matches, and could struggle to stop a deep Gunners front three.

Arsenal, hungry for a first major trophy since 2020, are unbeaten in six against Man City and should condemn the Cityzens to a second defeat this week. Trade on Arsenal to win in 90 minutes at 42¢ or to lift the cup at 57¢.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

There are plenty of other matches you can buy event contracts on today in the soccer world. Still, there are thousands of events on Kalshi you can make predictions on, including sports, pop culture, climate, economics, and politics. Here are today’s trending markets:

How many Senate Republicans will lose their primary this year?

One: 39¢

Two: 46¢

Three: 11¢

Four or more: 11¢

Will Trump buy at least part of Greenland?

Before Jul 1, 2026: 3¢

Before 2027: 13¢

Before January 20, 2029: 29¢

2027 Pro Football Champion?

Seattle: 10¢

LA Rams: 10¢

Buffalo: 8¢

Kansas City: 8¢

Baltimore: 7¢

San Francisco: 7¢

On Kalshi, you can either purchase a contract on a “Yes” or “No” for a particular event. The prices on either side will be listed in ¢, corresponding to projected probability, and the sum will total approximately $1.00. So, winning contracts can be redeemed for $1.00 each.

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