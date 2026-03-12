Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Celtics vs Thunder & Political Prediction Markets

With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and the $10 in bonuses up for grabs, you can make the most of the Boston Celtics vs the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 9:30 PM EDT in what promises to be a thrilling matchup. Both teams bring high energy and star power, making this game one to watch closely.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Celtics vs Thunder brings the heat on the court, while Kalshi brings it to the markets. Every play reshapes the odds, giving fans a chance to trade the momentum. Enter GOALMAX to unlock $10 in bonuses and elevate your game night. You’re not just a spectator—you’re part of the action.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/12/2026

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi transforms sports and world events into tradable markets. With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, you’ll enjoy $10 in bonus value.

Steps to get started:

Sign up quickly on Kalshi. Protect your profile with secure details. Apply GOALMAX during registration. Verify your email for full access. Deposit and trade at least $10 in any available prediction market. Watch your bonus appear in your balance.

Now you can trade the Celtics vs Thunder or explore markets beyond basketball.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA

Kalshi redefines how fans engage with the NBA. It’s a real-time marketplace where every rebound, steal, and scoring run becomes a tradable moment. The scoreboard tells one story, but the markets tell another—your next move depends on both.

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 PM EDT

The Boston Celtics travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night in what could feel like a potential NBA Finals preview. Oklahoma City enters the matchup with one of the league’s best records at 51–15, while Boston sits firmly among the Eastern Conference contenders at 43–22.

The Thunder (straight win at 72¢, -7.5 points favorite at 47¢) have been dominant all season behind MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to lead one of the NBA’s most efficient offenses. Oklahoma City averages nearly 119 points per game while maintaining one of the league’s top defenses, giving them one of the best scoring differentials in basketball. Their home form has also been impressive, making Paycom Center one of the toughest venues in the league.

Boston, however, remains dangerous under Jaylen Brown capable of taking over any game. The Celtics have been strong against the spread this season and have even covered in games where they were sizable underdogs.

Overall, the value may lie with Boston +7.5 (55¢) if the game stays competitive, while the over 216.5 (52¢) is also intriguing given both teams’ scoring potential. Expect a fast-paced matchup featuring elite shot creators and playoff-level intensity.

Kalshi Political Prediction Markets

There’s something for everyone on Kalshi, not just sports heads. It’s a marketplace that lets you back your predictions in finance, politics, and other world events. Each shift in the headlines is a chance to act. Breaking news isn’t just information—it’s your next move.

2028 U.S. Presidential Election winner?

Gavin Newsom (Yes: 19¢, No:82¢)

Marco Rubio (Yes: 19¢, No: 82¢)

J.D. Vance (Yes: 18¢, No: 83¢)

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (Yes: 6¢, No: 96¢)

WTI oil price Tomorrow?

$96 to $96.99 (Yes: 4¢, No: 98¢)

$97 to $97.99 (Yes: 13¢, No: 88¢)

$98 or above (Yes: 38¢, No: 66¢)

Kalshi contracts make prediction trading clear. A 25¢ buy-in signals a 25% probability. If the event occurs, you cash out at $1, earning 75¢ per contract after fees. If it doesn’t, the contract goes to $0, and your loss is limited to what you paid.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&Cs