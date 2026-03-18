Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for CBB Tournament, Hawks vs Panthers

Kalshi has got you covered as the NCAA Tournament continues, with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX unlocking $10 in bonuses for the action. Tonight, the spotlight shines on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers clash, with tip-off set for 6:40 PM EDT.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Prediction markets are transforming how fans and traders engage with uncertainty, and Kalshi is at the forefront of this revolution. From thrilling sports rivalries like Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M to world-shaping events, every market is an opportunity to have your predictions pay you.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi brings a trader’s edge to sports and global events, turning your predictions into tradeable contracts with real value. By using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, new users can claim $10 in bonus funds and trade on March Madness or world-shaping headlines.

Steps to Get Started

Sign Up in Minutes – Create your Kalshi account quickly and jump straight into the action. Secure Your Profile – Verify your details to keep your account safe and trade with confidence. Enter Promo Code – Apply GOALMAX during registration to instantly unlock your $10 bonus. Confirm Your Email – Activate your account and gain full access to the marketplace. Deposit & Start Trading – Add at least $10 and explore prediction markets in sports, politics, finance, and global events. Claim Your Bonus – Watch your extra $10 appear in your balance, ready to fuel your first trades.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAA Tournament

With Kalshi, March Madness is a live marketplace. Instead of just cheering for your bracket picks, you’re watching the momentum of the game like a trader watches the ticker. A 10–0 scoring run isn’t just hype; it’s a swing in market sentiment.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs Prairie View A&M Panthers, Mar 18, 6:40 PM EDT

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs Prairie View A&M Panthers First Four matchup offers a tightly contested battle, with both teams looking to punch their ticket into the main NCAA Tournament bracket. Kalshi has the total set at 143.5, suggesting a moderately paced game compared to other First Four matchups.

Lehigh (favored for victory at 61¢) is powered by standout guard Keith Higgins, a consistent scoring threat who can create his own shot and lead the offense in crucial moments. He’s supported by forward Hank Alvey, who provides interior scoring, rebounding, and defensive stability. The Mountain Hawks rely on disciplined execution and efficient half-court offense, which has been key to their success in the Patriot League.

Prairie View A&M (40¢), meanwhile, thrives on energy and momentum. Guard Dontae Horne is the focal point, averaging over 20 points per game and capable of taking over stretches offensively. Forward Nick Anderson adds athleticism and presence in the paint, giving the Panthers a balanced inside-out attack.

Expect a competitive, back-and-forth contest. Lehigh’s structure and efficiency may give them a slight edge, but Prairie View’s scoring ability keeps this one close, making it a near coin-flip outcome late.

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It’s a fascinating shift, where prediction isn’t just speculation but a financial instrument. In a way, Kalshi is democratizing access to what hedge funds have always done: turning uncertainty into opportunity.

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Kalshi makes prediction trading simple by tying price directly to probability: if a contract is priced at 25¢, it reflects a 25% chance of the event happening; if the event occurs, the contract settles at $1, giving you a 75¢ profit per contract after fees, and if it doesn’t, the contract drops to $0, limiting your loss to just your initial buy‑in.

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