Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Cavaliers vs Magic & Political Prediction Markets

Be a part of tonight’s NBA Eastern Conference battle in a big way as the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX gets you $10 in bonuses for the action. The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 11 at 7:30 PM EDT at the Kia Center.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

On Kalshi, the Cavaliers vs Magic showdown isn’t just played on the court—it’s traded in the markets. Every shot, rebound, and run can swing outcomes in real time. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim a $10 bonus and dive into prediction markets tonight. With every play reshaping the odds, you’re not just watching the game—you’re actively trading the action.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/11/2026

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

From NBA showdowns like the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic to global headline events, you can put your predictions to the test while enjoying extra value with the Kalshi GOALMAX promo code.

Here’s how to get started:

Create Your Account – Sign up quickly on Kalshi’s website or mobile app. Secure Your Profile – Add your details and set a strong password to protect your account. Enter Promo Code GOALMAX – Apply the code during registration to unlock your $10 welcome bonus. Verify Your Email – Confirm your account to gain full marketplace access. Fund & Trade – Deposit and trade at least $10 in prediction markets. Bonus Activated – Once requirements are met, your $10 bonus appears automatically in your balance. Explore the Action – Use your bonus on NBA matchups like Cavaliers vs Magic, or branch out to markets in politics, finance, and more.

With the Kalshi bonus, every prediction becomes more exciting—letting you engage with your favorite games while trying to turn your insights into rewards.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA

Kalshi changes how you interact with the hardwood action you love. It’s a live marketplace where momentum shifts become trading opportunities. A block, a three, or a sudden run doesn’t just change the scoreboard, it can inform your next move.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic, Mar 11, 7:30 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers (40-25) travel to face the Orlando Magic (35-28) at the Kia Center. Both teams enter the matchup firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff race, making this a meaningful late-season clash.

The Cavaliers have been solid in recent games despite some inconsistency, going 3–2 over their last five contests, including a recent win over the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Cleveland also suffered a notable defeat to the Boston Celtics that snapped a seven-game home winning streak, showing the team is still searching for consistency against top opponents.

Orlando, meanwhile, enters the game in strong form, riding a four-game winning streak highlighted by a dominant 130–91 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Forward Paolo Banchero has been a key contributor during this stretch, leading the offense while the Magic’s defense has helped fuel their recent momentum.

Kalshi lists Cleveland as a slight favorite at around -2.5 on the spread, with the straight win near 61¢ for the Cavaliers and 41¢ for the Magic, while the total is set around 226 points. With Orlando surging and Cleveland looking to maintain its playoff positioning, this matchup could develop into a fast-paced and closely contested battle in Florida.

Kalshi Political Prediction Markets

Kalshi takes you beyond the court and into the stories shaping our world. It’s not just about basketball—it’s about finance, politics, and global events, all unfolding as tradable markets. Every headline becomes an opportunity, every shift a chance to act. With Kalshi, breaking news isn’t just information—it’s your move to turn bold insights into bold trades.

2026 Midterms: Congress Balance of Power?

D-House, D-Senate (Yes: 46¢, No:55¢)

D-House, R-Senate (Yes: 40¢, No: 61¢)

R-House, D-Senate (Yes: 15¢, No: 86¢)

R-House, D-Senate (Yes: 1¢, No:)

Who will win Survivor Season 50?

Aubry Bracco (Yes: 88¢, No: 14¢)

Cirie Fields (Yes: 5¢, No: 96¢)

Joe Hunter (Yes: 3¢, No: 98¢)

Every Kalshi contract is a straightforward way to put your expectations into action. Buy in at 25¢, and you’re signaling a 25% chance of the event happening. If it does, the contract settles at $1, giving you a 75¢ profit per contract (minus small fees). If it doesn’t, the contract drops to $0—your only risk is the amount you paid upfront.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&Cs