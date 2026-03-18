Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Barcelona vs Newcastle, UCL Prediction Markets

Today, sign up on Kalshi and trade $10 on any of the available event markets for a $10 bonus. Users in eligible states can sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to profit from the offer and use the bonus on a Barcelona vs Newcastle Champions League match at 1:45pm ET.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/18/2026

Lamine Yamal scored a late penalty for Barcelona (61¢) in last week’s first leg to take a 1-1 draw back to the Camp Nou. Newcastle (19¢) gave Barcelona all they could handle last Tuesday, but the Magpies are only 1-5 all-time on Spanish soil.

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How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

You’re only a few steps away from a $10 bonus. Using the Kalshi promo code is fast and simple, but pay close attention to the directions below so you can start trading on markets in sports, politics, economics, pop culture, and more:

First, navigate to Kalshi’s website or download the app on your mobile device or tablet Begin making an account on Kalshi and put in all of the requested information Before you submit your account for verification, be sure to enter the promo code GOALMAX After you successfully verify your account, deposit $10 or more to fund your trading Purchase $10 or more in event contracts on any event on Kalshi Once you’ve traded $10+, Kalshi will credit your account with $10 so you can keep purchasing event contracts

Offer may only be claimed by users with home addresses in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the UCL

Today’s key Champions League market is Barcelona vs Newcastle. Now that you’ve claimed the Kalshi promo code and have obtained your $10 bonus, our European soccer expert will preview the match and recommend a couple of trades.

Barcelona vs Newcastle - 3/18 - 1:45 PM ET

Lamine Yamal and Barcelona (61¢) are going for a 16th straight home victory when they take on Newcastle (19¢) in a 1:45pm ET Champions League Round of 16 match at the Camp Nou (Paramount+).

With the score level at one, Barcelona will push for a winner, and Hansi Flick’s men have had no problems scoring goals at the Camp Nou lately. Barcelona have scored at least three goals in each of their seven home games in 2026.

With their home winning streak dating back to October, I’d recommend buying contracts on the Blaugrana to emerge victorious today.

However, Newcastle’s pace caused problems for Barcelona last week. A healthy Anthony Gordon could present an even bigger challenge for Barcelona’s backline.

Barcelona play a precariously high defensive line that Newcastle should be able to exploit. Both teams should score here (67¢). However, there’s better value on over 3.5 goals (50¢).

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

While Champions League markets are among the most popular offerings on Kalshi, there are thousands of other events to purchase contracts on in sports, finance, pop culture, and politics. Here are some of the other current trending markets:

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Events on Kalshi are listed in cents. The value of either a “Yes” or “No” on a particular event is proportional to the implied probability that the event either will or won’t happen. If you purchase contracts on the correct side of an event, you can redeem each winning contract for $1.00.

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