Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for the 76ers vs Rockets & more NBA Markets

Tonight, the NBA delivers an East-West clash, and you can make the most of it by using the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX to claim $10 in bonuses. The shaky and desperate Philadelphia 76ers visit the hot Houston Rockets, looking to avoid a single-elimination play-in tournament. This battle promises highlight plays, emerging talent, and plenty of drama right from the 8:00 PM EDT tip-off.

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From soaring dunks to tight defensive stands and game‑changing runs, this regular‑season matchup delivers plenty of drama. Each prediction you place turns the intensity into your own thrilling ride, carrying you from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

Jump Right In – Create your Kalshi account in minutes on desktop or mobile and step into the action. Access the Markets – Verify your details to gain instant entry into Kalshi’s unique prediction markets, from game outcomes to tournament surprises. Secure Your Bonus – Enter promo code GOALMAX during sign‑up to instantly claim your $10 reward. Broaden Your Play – Deposit and trade $10 or more across championship matchups, player highlights, and even non‑sports markets. Stay in Control – Your bonus credits immediately, giving you the flexibility to react to momentum shifts, seize key moments, and sharpen every prediction.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Kalshi turns predictions into a dynamic market experience, where prices in cents reflect real‑time probabilities—60¢ signals a 60% chance, while 10¢ shows just 10%. Every possession, defensive stand, and buzzer‑beater doesn’t just change the scoreboard—it shifts the market instantly, transforming the thrill of the game into an interactive arena where your insights can pay off.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets, Apr 9, 8:00 PM EDT

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to face the Houston Rockets in a key interconference matchup with playoff implications for both sides.

Houston enters as the favorite at home, currently sitting around -4.5 on the spread, with the total projected near 225.5 points. Houston to win is trading at 61¢, while the 76ers are trading at 40¢.

The Rockets (50–29) are one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a 7-game winning streak and pushing for home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs. Their balanced attack—led by Alperen Şengün, Kevin Durant, and emerging playmakers like Amen Thompson—has been key, even with Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams sidelined.

Philadelphia (43–36) is fighting to avoid the play-in tournament in the East, but comes in under pressure after back-to-back losses, including a recent defeat to San Antonio. The trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George remains the focal point offensively, though depth has been an issue with injuries to role players like Cameron Payne.

Momentum clearly favors Houston, especially at home, but Philadelphia’s star power gives them upset potential if Embiid controls the paint and the pace slows down.

Best Pick: Rockets -4.5 given current form and home edge, with a slight lean to the over 226.5 in what could turn into a high-scoring, fast-paced contest.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi offers excitement that goes far beyond sports, expanding prediction markets into politics, culture, and the economy. From shifting election forecasts to major news developments, real-world events become tradable opportunities, letting you turn everyday information into smart, strategic moves that keep you ahead of the action.

Who will leave their role in the Trump administration this year?

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Karoline Leavitt, WH Press Secretary (Yes: 51¢, No: 52¢)

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Cirie Fields (Yes: 14¢, No: 87¢)

Rizo Velovic (Yes: 4¢, No: 97¢)

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