Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for 76ers vs Cavaliers & NBA Prediction Markets

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Mar 9, 7:00 PM EDT

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-29) travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) in an Eastern Conference matchup. Cleveland enters the game as a heavy favorite at home, with Kalshi listing the Cavaliers straight win at 83¢.

Cleveland will look to bounce back after a recent loss and lean on star guard Donovan Mitchell, who continues to lead the team in scoring. Alongside big man Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers have built one of the more balanced lineups in the conference, combining strong interior defense with efficient perimeter scoring. Playing at home has been a key advantage for Cleveland this season, making them a difficult team for visitors to slow down.

Philadelphia (19¢) faces a tougher challenge due to injuries and absences. Star guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss the game with a finger injury, while center Joel Embiid remains sidelined as well. Without their two leading scorers, the 76ers will likely rely on depth pieces and defensive effort to stay competitive on the road.

The Cavaliers –11.5 spread (54¢) reflects their stronger roster and home-court edge. However, the injury-affected 76ers may slow the pace, which could make the under on the 228.5 total (55¢) an angle bettors consider in this matchup.

Will proof of citizenship be required for federal voter registration?

Before May 1, 2026 (Yes: 8¢, No: 93¢)

Before Jan 1, 2027 (Yes: 29¢, No: 72¢)

Gas prices in the US this month?

Above 4.20 (Yes: 64¢, No: 39¢)

Above 4.30(Yes: 54¢, No: 53¢)

Above 4.40 (Yes: 47¢, No: 57¢)

Think of every Kalshi contract as a direct way to put your expectations into action. If you buy in at 45¢, you’re essentially accepting there’s a 45% chance the event will happen, based on market sentiment. If it does occur, the contract settles at $1, and you pocket the difference—55¢ per contract, minus small fees. If the event doesn’t happen, the contract settles at $0, and your risk is capped at the amount you paid upfront.

