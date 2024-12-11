Juventus vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: Draw could suit struggling giants

Get three Juventus vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips from our football expert for their 3pm ET Champions League clash (12/11/2024).

Juventus and Manchester City will look to secure their place in the knockout stages when they face off at the Allianz Stadium, with both teams currently tied on eight points.

Juventus vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Draw @ +260 with bet365

Correct Score 1-1 @ +550 with bet365

Under 3.5 Cards @ +110 with bet365

Expect a tight affair in Turin

A lot is riding on this game with, both sides having wasted good starts to the league phase.

Juve began with back-to-back wins over PSV and RB Leipzig, but a 1-0 home defeat to Stuttgart rocked the Old Lady before subsequent draws against Lille and Aston Villa.

Thiago Motta’s men are not winning games in Serie A either, with seven of the club’s last nine games having finished all square.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City will try to kickstart their European campaign after slip-ups against Sporting in Lisbon and at home to Feyenoord.

They have drawn two of their five Champions League matches this term and are not in the best form domestically, having won only one of their last nine games in all competitions.

Both teams are without the services of important players, while other key men have not been performing well of late.

This set of circumstances could lead to a cautious approach from both managers - making a draw potentially a result that neither would be too disappointed with.

Historically, Juve have had the upper hand in this fixture, remaining unbeaten in their last four meetings with City, two of which were drawn.

Juventus vs Manchester City Tip 1: Draw @ +260 with bet365

Low-scoring encounter on the cards

Those two drawn matches were back in the 2010-11 season when the clashes in Manchester and Turin both finished 1-1.

And a similar scoreline could be on the cards at Allianz Stadium, where five of Juventus’ last nine home games have been drawn.

The Bianconeri have scored no more than one goal in five of those nine matches, while the Citizens have not scored a second goal in five of their last six away games.

Those sequences point to a low-scoring stalemate, with the teams mustering possibly one goal apiece before the final whistle.

Guardiola’s team have drawn seven of their last 15 Champions League away games and recorded three straight 1-1 scorelines in away knockout games en route to their 1-0 final win over Inter in 2023.

Juventus vs Manchester City Tip 2: Correct Score 1-1 @ +550 with bet365

Turpin to keep his cards in his pocket

French referee Clement Turpin has been appointed for this Turin fixture, and the experienced official has not been one to dish out too many cards this season.

He averages 3.29 cards per game this term across all competitions and has awarded only five cautions in two previous Champions League outings.

Meanwhile, Juve and City are two of the least penalized teams in the competition this season, tallying only 10 and six cards respectively through five games.

Juve have had two players sent off, but City have committed the second-fewest fouls of all the 36 participants.

Juventus vs Manchester City Tip 3: Under 3.5 Cards @ +110 with bet365