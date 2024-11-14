Jamaica vs USA Predictions and Betting Tips: Reggae Boyz to enjoy home advantage

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for Wednesday night’s 8pm ET Concacaf Nations League clash between Jamaica and the USA.

Mauricio Pochettino will take control of his first competitive game with the US Men’s team on Wednesday night as he leads them against Jamaica in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal.

His first two games in charge were both friendlies, and resulted in a win against Panama before a disappointing 2-0 loss to Mexico. Now, with a fuller squad, ‘Poch’ can see how his team really stacks up.

Standing in the USNMT’s way is a tough Jamaica side who are undefeated under their own new manager.

Jamaica vs USA Betting Tips

Double Chance Jamaica & Draw @ -125 with bet365

Michail Antonio to score anytime @ +325 with bet365

Total corners under 8.5 @ +100 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Jamaica Enjoy Home Edge

Although all eyes will be on how Mauricio Pochettino fares in his first competitive match in charge of the USA, there is a recently appointed manager in the opposing dugout as well.

Steve McClaren is best known for his time as assistant manager to both Sir Alex Ferguson and the recently sacked Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, as well as winning the Eredivisie with Twente.

While his previous time in international management with England was nothing short of a disaster, that was nearly 20 years ago. McClaren has picked up a world of experience since then, and his Reggae Boyz are undefeated in the four games he’s been in charge.

His side have looked good at the back with a defense led by captain and star goalkeeper Andrew Blake, and conceded just one goal across the four fixtures.

This early cohesiveness will help Jamaica, as it’s going to be something the USA lacks across the pitch.

Although Pochettino has taken charge of two games so far, both were friendlies contested with a heavily weakened squad.

Stars such as Timothy Weah are back for the USMNT this time around, but it’s hard to see Pochettino getting his players organized into an attacking unit that can break down Jamaica on the road this quickly.

Plus, the USA have always found it hard when playing in Kingston. Of the ten games played there, six have ended in a tie, with the USA coming away with three wins and Jamaica winning the other.

The new-look USA could well struggle against a Jamaica side who have already found their feet under a new manager, and will most likely be happy coming home with a draw and finishing things off in the second leg in St Louis on Monday.

A double chance bet on Jamaica covers them for all the favorable results at a good price.

Jamaica vs USA Betting Tip 1: Double Chance Jamaica & Draw @ -125 with bet365

Antonio Dangerous for Regae Boyz

West Ham striker Michail Antonio is not the most prolific attacker in the world. His best Premier League seasons in 21/22 and 22/23 only saw him bag ten goals, and he has five in his 20 caps for Jamaica.

However, there are plenty of reasons to back him to get a goal against the USA.

Antonio is clearly McClaren’s choice for striker, and has led the line in three of the four games that the Englishman has been in charge. He is also the team’s penalty taker, and converted from the spot against Honduras.

Jamaica may not look fluid up front under McClaren yet, but +375 offers excellent value to back the main striker and spot kick taker of any team to get a goal.

Jamaica vs USA Betting Tip 2: Michail Antonio to score anytime @ +325 with bet365

Corners lacking under new management

Although the sample size is admittedly small, with McClaren and Pochettino managing their new sides for a combined six games, all evidence points to the fact that there won’t be many corners in Kingston on Thursday night.

Under Pochettino, the USA collected six corners at home against Panama and five away against Mexico.

There have typically been even fewer corners for the Reggae Boyz, with Jamaica earning two in each game against Honduras, and just one against Nicaragua.

The big outlier here is the 12 corners that Jamaica had against Cuba in their 0-0 draw in September. This is such a statistical anomaly, though, it should be discounted.

With both teams seemingly not playing for corners, it’s easy to see this game falling in the 6 to 8 range, just under the line of 8.5.

Jamaica vs USA Betting Tip 3: Total corners under 8.5 @ +100 with bet365