Ipswich vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: Tractor Boys Chugging Along

Get three Ipswich vs Brighton predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 2:30pm ET Premier League clash (1/16/2025).

While they are still very much embroiled in a battle for survival, Ipswich have picked up some impressive results in recent weeks and will fancy their chances against an out-of-form Brighton at Portman Road.

Ipswich vs Brighton Betting Tips

Ipswich or draw double chance @ -125 with bet365

Liam Delap anytime goalscorer @ +220 with bet365

Liam Delap to be booked @ +300 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tractor Boys can continue fine form

Ipswich had just one point in the bag when they rocked up at the AmEx for September’s reverse fixture and they dug deep to ensure they doubled that total with a goalless draw.

The Tractor Boys are still struggling at the wrong end of the table and again come into their clash with Brighton as rank outsiders but, once again, they look set to shock the Seagulls.

Kieran McKenna’s men beat Chelsea 2-0 in their last Premier League home game and followed that up with a solid 2-2 draw at Fulham. Brighton, meanwhile, have gone eight league games without a win and do not warrant support at an odds-on price.

Joao Pedro’s injury is a big blow to the Seagulls’ chances, and in-form Ipswich should have enough to earn at least a point against Fabian Hurzeler’s win-shy side.

Ipswich vs Brighton Tip 1: Ipswich or draw double chance @ -125 with bet365

Dangerous Delap should star again

Many of the Premier League’s relegated sides from recent seasons shared the same issue - they couldn’t score goals. Finding a striker who can hit the net with regularity is like gold dust for bottom-half sides and, luckily for Ipswich, they hit the jackpot in the summer.

Liam Delap has enjoyed an excellent campaign, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 19 Premier League appearances, and the youngster should continue his fine form against a Brighton side who have one clean sheet in 12 league games.

Delap’s pace and strength should cause an aging Lewis Dunk plenty of issues, and he looks set to make it three goals in as many games on Thursday.

Ipswich vs Brighton Tip 2: Liam Delap anytime goalscorer @ +220 with bet365

Fantastic forward fancied for a card too

Not only is Delap an excellent finisher and a willing runner, but he is also an absolute menace. No Premier League forward has committed more fouls than his 39 this term, making +300 a big price for the Ipswich man to receive a card against Brighton.

The Seagulls should dominate possession at Portman Road, with McKenna happy to surrender the ball in order to launch counter-attacks, and any hesitation from center-backs looking for a pass will be pounced upon by Delap.

The Tractor Boys talisman gave away three free-kicks in the reverse fixture and may pick up a sixth Premier League booking of the season.

Ipswich vs Brighton Tip 3: Liam Delap to be booked @ +300 with bet365