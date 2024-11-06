Inter Milan vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Nerazzurri to pile more misery on Arsenal

Our football expert offers his Inter Milan vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash (11/6/2024).

Both Inter and Arsenal are yet to concede in the Champions League this season and defenses could be on top again when they pair meet at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Inter Milan to win @ +160

Both teams to score - No @ +100

Lautaro Martínez to score first @ +500

Arsenal to suffer on their travels

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes suffered a blow after Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Newcastle at St James' Park left the club fifth in the standings, seven points behind early pacesetters Liverpool, and the Gunners could be in for a European setback in Italy.

Home form has not been a concern for Mikel Arteta's side, who are unbeaten at the Emirates in all competitions since April, it is the performances and results on the road that have been the issue.

The Gunners have lost their last two away outings in the league, going down at Bournemouth and Newcastle, while a 3-0 success at Preston in the League Cup is their only victory from their last five road assignments.

Hosts Inter have been impressive at home this season, winning five of their seven fixtures, while they haven't tasted defeat in their last 10 Champions League matches at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal Tip 1: Inter Milan to win @ +160

Tight contest expected in Milan

Inter and Arsenal have both kept three clean sheets in the Champions League and a low-scoring affair could be on the cards, with both teams not to find the back of the net appealing at just shy of evens.

Barring a thrilling 4-4 draw against Juventus, Inter have been frugal at the back of late and have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Arsenal have been missing the creativity of Martin Odegaard and that has been especially evident on their travels, with the Gunners failing to score in three of their last five away matches.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal Tip 2: Both teams to score - No @ +100

Martinez to bag first

In a game that could be decided by one piece of brilliance, the 5/1 available on Inter captain Lautaro Martinez to score the first goal of the contest is hard to ignore.

The 27-year-old Argentina international has netted in each of his last two starts, grabbing the only goal last time out against Venezia.

The in-form skipper can land the first blow against a Gunners side that have conceded the opener in three of their last four away fixtures.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal Tip 3: Lautaro Martínez to score first @ +500