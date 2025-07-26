Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Predictions and Betting Tips: Messi banned

Get three Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert for Sunday MLS contest, starting at 7:15pm ET (07/26).

Inter Miami are in red-hot form right now, but potential one-game bans for Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could leave the Herons short vs FC Cincinnati.

Best bets for Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati or Draw (Double Chance) @ -125 with BetMGM

Evander Anytime goalscorer @ +150 with BetMGM

Under 3.5 goals @ -135 with BetMGM

Messi’s absence makes backing the Herons difficult

With 12 goals in his last seven games for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is integral to the Herons’ chances this season.

Because the Argentine legend missed the MLS All-Star game – even though he was advertised to play – the MLS might give him an immediate one-game suspension this weekend.

The same applies to left-back Jordi Alba, who was also expected to play. If Messi and Alba sit out the Cincinnati game, this removes more than a third, or 36%, of the Herons’ goals scored out of the equation this weekend. Since Cincinnati have also won six of their last seven MLS games, it’s hard to back Inter Miami.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Bet 1: FC Cincinnati or Draw (Double Chance) @ -125 with BetMGM

Evander to build on his MLS All-Star recognition

Evander has adapted incredibly well to playing with FC Cincinnati after joining earlier this year from Portland Timbers. The 27-year-old has scored 15 goals in 22 appearances this season.

This means he has scored in 68% of his games this season. Currently, the betting markets give Evander only a 43.48% chance of scoring against Inter Miami. This seems very low, especially if the Herons do not have their main goal scorer and first-choice left back.

Evander has even managed to score a brace in Cincinnati’s 3-0 home win over Inter Miami earlier this season. He achieved this even with Messi in the Herons’ starting XI. Therefore, this is the true value bet of our trio of Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati predictions.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Bet 2: Evander Anytime goalscorer @ +150 with BetMGM

Fewer goals expected if Messi is banned

Half of Inter Miami’s home games have ended with four or more goals scored this season. However, Lionel Messi has been involved in the majority of these games, having only missed three of the Herons’ 21 MLS games this campaign.

Considering Messi’s potential suspension this weekend, and the fact that only 31% of FC Cincinnati’s away games have featured four or more goals scored, it might be smart to bet on Under 3.5 goals.

The betting markets currently give a probability of 57.14% that the game will end with three goals or fewer scored. With Messi and Alba possibly absent, and 69% of Cincinnati’s away games finished with under 3.5 goals, the current probability is favourable.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Bet 3: Under 3.5 goals @ -135 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Sunday night’s MLS clash between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati is an exciting match-up between two of the most in-form teams in the league.

Javier Mascherano’s Inter Miami have won six of their last seven MLS games, having bounced back well from their disappointing effort at the 2025 Club World Cup. They secured a stunning 5-1 win at New York Red Bulls last week, with Lionel Messi once again playing a key role, scoring twice.

Messi and his teammate, Jordi Alba, were expected to play in the MLS All-Star Game against the Liga MX All-Stars. However, Inter Miami informed MLS officials that the duo wouldn’t play. Unless the Herons can provide a sufficient injury report to explain their absence, Messi and Alba could get one-game bans this week for not playing. This could mean they miss the game against FC Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Herons’ weekend opponents, FC Cincinnati, defeated Inter Miami 3-0 on home soil just two weeks ago. This impressive victory was achieved despite Inter Miami having Messi, Suarez, Busquets, Alba, and others in their team.

FC Cincinnati are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference, with an average of two points per game from their 24 games played. Their star forward, Evander, was named captain of the MLS All-Stars against the Liga MX All-Stars. The Brazilian is in excellent form and can create chances for players like Kei Kamara and Gerardo Valenzuela.

Probable lineups for Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami expected lineup: Rios Novo; Weigandt, Falcon, Lujan, Allen, Allende, Segovia, Busquets, Redondo, Suarez, Afonso

FC Cincinnati expected lineup: Celentano; Flores, Hadebe, Robinson, Powell, Engel, Anunga, Bucha, Evander, Baird, Valenzuela