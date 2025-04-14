bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net for Premier League Soccer action

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, lets new players claim $150 in bonuses or a $1,000 safety net, with EFL soccer action on the way.

Monday’s sports action sees attention shift across the pond for soccer matches, and bet365 is right next to you on the couch with two great bonus code offers.

The Premier League has AFC Bournemouth squaring off against Fulham, while In the English Football League, Hull City and Coventry City will do battle.

How To Claim the bet365 Bonus

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select an up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 to get the $150 in sports bonuses offer Create your account along with bonus code GOALBET Deposit $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the bet and get promo needs at least a $5 bet Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 sports bonus on today?

Monday’s soccer action has action-packed games available via bet365, with the added bonus of two great promo codes on offer for new customers.

In the early match, the English Championship pits Hull City against Coventry City at MKM Stadium in Hull. Both squads are hoping to climb up into the Premier League, and need a victory here to use as their calling card.

For Hull City, watch out for midfielder Steven Alzate, an attacking midfielder who is not afraid to charge into the fray. Coventry has his counterpart in Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, a midfielder who also is not afraid to attack, likely helping them hold onto the 6th and final playoff berth.

The match starts at 2 p.m. EDT in Hull, with the home squad at +165 and the over/under at 2.5 goals.

AFC Bournemouth battles Fulham in a Premier League matchup on Monday. A Three points separates the squads in the standings, meaning they both need a win to impress the selections for European tournaments next season.

AFC Bournemouth has midfielder Tyler Adams as one to watch, a creative playmaker, who loves to set up leading goal scorer Francisco Evanilson. Fulham bring has midfielder Andreas Pereira as a key, a passing genius who will look toward leading scorer Rodrigo Muniz, who has tallied 11 goals.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, with USA Network televising. Bournemouth is a solid +110 in the early lines, with a 2.5 goals over/under in what should be a tight contest.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers*

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.