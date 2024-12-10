Girona vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds to maintain perfect record

Check out our football expert’s Girona vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips for to Tuesday's 12:45pm ET Champions League clash.

Four points clear in the Premier League with a game in hand, Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League on Tuesday as they visit Girona looking to keep up their 100% record in Europe this season.

Girona vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool -1 on handicap @ +110 with bet365

Cody Gakpo anytime goalscorer @ +187 with bet365

Ladislav Krejci to be booked @ +225 with bet365

Arne has slotted in superbly at Anfield

Arne Slot has made a fantastic start to life as Liverpool manager, and the former Feyenoord coach has lost only one of his first 21 matches in charge after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout.

Slot's side were denied victory for only the third time this season in last Wednesday's dramatic 3-3 draw at Newcastle, but have enjoyed an unexpected rest ahead of this contest after their scheduled Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday was postponed.

Liverpool are top of the Champions League standings, as they are the only team to win all five games, while they also lead the way in the Premier League.

With 15 points in Europe, the Reds are already guaranteed a play-off place with three matches to spare and in pole position to secure an automatic berth in the last 16.

Having beaten Milan, Bologna, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid by more than one goal in this competition, Liverpool should be able to claim another comfortable success at the Estadi Montilivi.

Girona have not won any of their last four games, starting with a 1-0 defeat at Sturm Graz in their latest Champions League match, and after a 3-0 home defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday, they will not be looking forward to facing another of Europe's top teams.

The Spanish side are ninth in La Liga this season and 30th in the Champions League table after losing four of their first five matches.

Gakpo can strike in Spain

Slot is far from the only Dutchman enjoying his time with Liverpool this season as forward Cody Gakpo has been among the goals, and he could grab another on Tuesday evening.

Gakpo has scored six goals in his last eight appearances, including strikes against Leverkusen and Real Madrid in the team's last two Champions League games.

With Mohamed Salah potentially operating slightly deeper than usual with Liverpool reshuffling their midfield to account for the absence of the suspended Alexis Mac Allister, Gakpo should be a prime source of goals.

Girona have conceded seven goals in their last three home games and could have trouble keeping the visitors at bay.

Krejci is a candidate for a card

Czech defender Ladislav Krejci has a tough task on his hands in the Girona back line and looks a prime candidate to enter the referee's notebook.

Krejci has been cautioned four times in La Liga this season, all of them in his last six appearances, and he also attracted a yellow card in their Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

He could be frustrated once more against Liverpool's swift attackers and find himself in trouble again.

