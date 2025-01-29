Girona vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners Firing into the Round of 16

Check out our football expert's Girona vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips prior to Wednesday's 3pm ET Champions League clash (1/29/2025).

Arsenal conclude the league phase of their Champions League campaign with a visit to struggling debutants Girona and one-way traffic is expected in Catalonia.

While the Gunners are all but through to the last 16, Girona have been eliminated with just three points collected from their first seven games.

Girona vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win to nil

Oriol Romeu to be booked

Kai Havertz to score at any time

Arsenal can secure last-16 berth with ease

Arsenal had pretty much wrapped up their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League with last week's 3-0 defeat of Dinamo Zagreb, but they can secure their place with victory away to Girona.

The absences of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, who are both injured, have hindered Arsenal in the attacking third, meaning they may have to look to their defense a bit more at the moment.

And with that in mind, a win to nil could be the way to go for the Gunners, who were 1-0 winners away to Wolves on Saturday.

Girona have had their struggles in front of goal this season, failing to net in each of their last four Champions League fixtures against PSV, Sturm Graz, Liverpool and AC Milan, and they could be shut out in defeat in Catalonia.

For punters after a bigger price, the 1-0 correct score for Arsenal at +600 also appeals, given Girona have lost their last three European matches 1-0.

Girona vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win to nil @ +162 with bet365

Romeu could be in trouble

While Girona's Champions League adventure will end after this match, they won't want to go down without a fight, and the hosts will try to make lift as uncomfortable as possible for Arsenal.

The La Liga outfit have picked up 21 yellow cards in Europe, a tally bettered only by Young Boys (23), while a foul count of 102 means they are committing an average of 14.57 per Champions League match.

On home soil for this clash, Girona will look to leave their mark and one player that could end up in the book is former Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu, who has been cautioned twice in five European outings.

The 33-year-old has seven yellows in total this season, three of those coming in his last six appearances, and he may fall foul of the referee once again.

Girona vs Arsenal Tip 2: Oriol Romeu to be booked @ +225 with bet365

Kai Havertz does not face much competition in the Arsenal starting lineup at the moment and he looks the most likely to score away to Girona.

The German has bagged 14 goals in all competitions this term, making him his side's top scorer, and four of those strikes have come in the Champions League.

He operated as a bit of a target man against Wolves, picking up space to direct headers towards goal and, while he needs to work on his aerial threat, it is clear he is still Arsenal's best source of goals with Saka sidelined.

Girona vs Arsenal Tip 3: Kai Havertz to score at any time @ +210 with bet365