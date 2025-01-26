Fulham vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips: Cottagers can pile more misery on United

Check out our football expert's Fulham vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday's Premier League 2pm ET clash (1/26/2025).

Manchester United return to league action on Sunday following Thursday night's last-gasp win over Rangers in the Europa League, and they could find life tough against a Fulham team seven points better off than them in the Premier League standings.

Fulham vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Fulham to win @ +130 with bet365

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ +110 with bet365

Raul Jimenez to score at anytime @ +200 with bet365

Cottagers can capitalize on United's confidence crisis

Manchester United's dismal 3-1 defeat to Brighton last Sunday was summed up by Ruben Amorim's claims that his side is "maybe the worst team" in the club's history.

And while those words may have been harsh, it is hard to argue with an assessment that this is a United team on a serious slide, with the Red Devils managing just one shot on target against the Seagulls.

That reverse to Brighton means United have lost six of their 11 games under Amorim in the Premier League and, although they defeated Rangers 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, it was not the most convincing performance.

Bruno Fernandes came to United's rescue with a 92nd-minute strike to deliver another good result on the continent, but it has been a different story domestically.

They could again come unstuck on the road to a tricky Fulham side who sank Leicester City 2-0 last time out and have lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Expect high-scoring clash at Craven Cottage

Away from the result betting, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals could be another decent wager in this contest.

United have not exactly been defensively resolute under Amorim, having not kept a clean sheet since his first home league game in charge against Everton.

That means they have conceded in 13 successive matches in all competitions, with nine of them producing over 2.5 goals and both teams scoring in the same number.

Combining the two makes for an enticing bet against Fulham, whose last five matches in all competitions have produced a total of 20 goals.

Jimenez can power Fulham to victory

At the age of 33, Raul Jimenez is not getting any younger, but the Mexican forward is enjoying something of a renaissance this season.

Having scored eight Premier League goals in 22 appearances, Jimenez has already surpassed last season's league goal tally and is worth backing to score against United.

Jimenez's aerial presence could be a problem for a disorganized United rearguard, while the fact he is typically on penalty duty for Fulham only enhances appeal about a goalscorer bet.

