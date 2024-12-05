Fulham vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: Visitors look overpriced

Check out our football expert’s Fulham vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, before Thursday’s 2:30pm ET Premier League clash (12/05/2024)

Brighton have made an impressive start to life under Fabian Hurzeler and they will be hoping to pick up another victory when they visit Fulham, who have been solid this term.

Fulham vs Brighton Betting Tips

Brighton to Win @ +200 with bet365

Joao Pedro to score at anytime @ +200 with bet365

Calvin Bassey to be shown a card @ +333 with BetMGM

Seagulls Taking Flight

Brighton come into this week in the top four, ahead of Manchester City on goal difference. Only Liverpool have lost fewer games than the Seagulls, but they would have been disappointed to draw 1-1 with Southampton despite winning the shot count 22-10.

They have beaten City, Tottenham and Newcastle this season and also secured draws with Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Their only defeats in all competitions this season have been two losses to Liverpool and one to Chelsea, showing the level that a team has had to be at to get the better of the Seagulls.

Hurzeler’s men have only failed to score once this season and have a dynamic and deep squad that could be too strong for Fulham here.

The Cottagers have thrown in the odd disappointing performance this season, including a 4-1 loss to Wolves in their last home game, and they may come up short against this Brighton side.

Take the visitors to improve their European credentials with a win.

Fulham vs Brighton Tip 1: Brighton to Win @ +200 with bet365

Pedro could find the net

Joao Pedro has caught the eye for Brighton this season when he has been fit, and he could land on the scoresheet in this one.

The Brazilian has netted four times in just 441 minutes of league action and he showed that impressive strike rate last season, scoring 20 goals for the Seagulls in just 27 starts.

He is fancied to find the net again here.

Fulham vs Brighton Tip 2: Joao Pedro to score at anytime @ +200 with bet365

Bassey could attract referee’s attention

Calvin Bassey will be without key defensive partner Joachim Andersen for this clash and that could leave him vulnerable against a tricky Albion forward line.

The Nigerian defender has already been booked four times in the league this season and could pick up a one-game suspension with his fifth in this clash.

Fulham vs Brighton Tip 3: Calvin Bassey to be shown a card @ +333 with BetMGM