Fulham vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Back the Bees to continue strong form

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Brentford predictions and betting tips ahead of Monday's 3pm ET Premier League clash (11/4/2024).

Matchweek 10 of the Premier League concludes with a London derby on Monday night as Marco Silva’s Fulham host Brentford at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks and will be hoping that home advantage counts as they look to keep in contact with the European spots.

However, the Bees have been impressive going forward this season and they may have the quality to claim the bragging rights.

Fulham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Brentford to win and BTTS @ +450 with bet365

Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime @ +240 with bet365

Kenny Tete to be booked anytime @ +300 with bet365

Bees can finally claim points on the road

Brentford have not had the happiest of times away from the Gtech Community Stadium this season, but they may be able to get off the mark against a Fulham side that has struggled for points in recent weeks.

The Bees have lost all four of their league fixtures on the road so far, with each of these defeats coming against members of the “Big Six” in Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Fulham, meanwhile, are winless in three in the league, with defeats to City and Aston Villa before a 1-1 draw at Everton last time out, while the Cottagers were comprehensively beaten 3-0 in this fixture last season.

Brentford are the Premier League’s third top scorers this season and their attacking qualities should guide them to victory on Monday night.

However, only the current bottom three have conceded more than their 18 goals and so a clean sheet for the visitors seems unlikely.

Fulham vs Brentford Tip 1: Brentford to win and BTTS @ +450 with bet365

Magnificent Mbeumo can continue scoring form

Bees forward Bryan Mbeumo has been in inspired goalscoring form this season and he could be a thorn in the side of Fulham once again.

The 25-year-old already has eight Premier League goals to his name - only Erling Haaland has scored more - and he has previously netted three goals in six appearances against the Cottagers.

Two of these came in last season’s 3-0 win at the Cottage and the Cameroon international will back himself to find the scoresheet once more on Monday.

Fulham vs Brentford Tip 2: Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime @ +240 with bet365

Tete may have to walk a tightrope

Tackles usually fly in on derby days and so there may be plenty of work for the referee to do in this one.

Home defender Kenny Tete is definitely one to look out for in the cards market. The Dutch full-back has accrued two yellow cards for the Cottagers this season and ranks second at the club for fouls committed (14).

Against the likes of Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa he may fall foul of the officials once more as he struggles to contain the in-form Bees attack.

Fulham vs Brentford Tip 3: Kenny Tete to be booked anytime @ +300 with bet365