France vs Italy Predictions and Betting tips: Battle of the Blues

Our football betting expert offers his three best France vs Italy predictions and betting tips ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash on Friday.

Two teams in the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings will go head-to-head in Paris, as France and Italy kick off their League A campaigns in the UEFA Nations League.

France vs Italy Betting Tips

France to win and Under 2.5 Goals @ +275 with bet365

Home Team Highest Scoring Half – 2nd Half @ +125 with bet365

Ousmane Dembele to score at anytime @ +275 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Deschamps will seek Euros reaction

Both of these teams failed to live up to expectations at Euro 2024, with France, in particular, struggling to deal with favoritism.

The World Cup finalists were many people’s tip to lift the trophy in Germany but fell short after losing to eventual winners Spain in the semi-finals.

Les Bleus managed to score just four goals in their six tournament matches, with two being own goals and another being a penalty.

Italy’s defense of their Euros title ended at the last-16 stage when they crashed out 2-0 to Switzerland having won just one of their four matches.

Goals were also a problem for the Azzurri and Luciano Spaletti is having to rely on relatively inexperienced strikers at international level.

France vs Italy Tip 1: France to win and Under 2.5 Goals @ +275 with bet365

Second half could provide a breakthrough

No fewer than 10 defenders have been named in the Italian squad for their Nations League away double-header against France and then Israel.

That suggests Italy will look to be hard to break down and will try to hit their opponents on the break, which could make life difficult for the hosts.

France has enough caliber going forward to find a way through at the Parc des Princes on Friday, although it may take time.

It’s worth noting that four of their last seven international goals have been scored in the second half of matches.

France vs Italy Tip 2: Home Team Highest Scoring Half – 2nd Half @ +125 with bet365

Dembele could hold the key for France

Didier Deschamps has included some new faces in his latest squad, with teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery and new Bayern Munich signing Michael Olise among them.

One man who looks to have grown of age on the international stage is Ousmane Dembele, who started four of the six Euros matches including the semi-final.

The former Barcelona man is now 27 and is looking to have a big season for Paris Saint-Germain, as well as adding to his five international goals.

Dembele scored in PSG’s season opener at Le Harve and is +275 to get his name on the scoresheet against Italy.

France vs Italy Tip 3: Ousmane Dembele to score at anytime @ +275 with bet365