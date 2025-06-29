Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: Huge value in a Bayern goalfest

Check out our soccer expert’s Flamengo vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 4:00pm EDT Club World Cup clash (06/29).

We’ve got Flamengo vs Bayern Munich predictions for this Club World Cup clash. Our expert expects Bayern Munich to cruise past the Brazilian side.

Best Picks for Flamengo vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich to win @ -140 with BetMGM

Goal after 77:59 @ -120 with BetMGM

Bayern Munich to score in both halves @ +150 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bayern return to winning ways

Bettors may be deterred from backing Bayern after their Matchday 3 showing, but their rotated starting XI partly explains the result. With Harry Kane, Michael Olise and co expected to return here, we can expect to see a much different Bayern Munich - one similar to the one we saw on Matchday 1 and 2.

Bayern were unstoppable against Auckland City and Boca Juniors with their strongest lineup, and we should expect more of the same here. Prior to their defeat to Benfica, they had won six of their last seven games and were slowly establishing themselves.

Five of those six wins were accompanied by a clean sheet, which demonstrates just how dominant Bayern can be at their strongest. That’s likely to be too much for Flamengo, who are yet to face a side of this calibre in the tournament.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Bayern Munich to win @ -140 with BetMGM

Bayern excel in closing stages

Bayern come into this clash well rested, and that is likely to make a difference in the closing stages. This is a period when they often thrive. Vincent Kompany’s side had scored after the 80th minute in six successive games before their defeat to Benfica.

Overall, they’ve scored after the 75th minute in seven of their last nine games, so backing a late Bayern goal seems to be an appealing bet. With the attacking options they have on the bench, it would be no surprise to see the Bavarian giants strike late again here.

Given the high stakes, the game may be cagey at first and open up later. This could play into Bayern’s hands, as their quality could allow them to capitalise and punish Flamengo in the closing stages.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Goal after 77:59 @ -120 with BetMGM

Plenty of goals from Bayern

Goals have never truly been an issue for Bayern, as they demonstrated by hammering Auckland City 10-0 on Matchday 1. Kompany’s sides have generally been solid attacking units, and now that he’s managing elite-level players, the goals are flowing even more.

Before their defeat to Benfica, they had scored at least twice in nine successive games, and there was an interesting pattern that emerged in those games. Six out of their last seven matches saw Bayern score before and after the break, so this bet comes in at rather generous odds.

Flamengo rarely concede multiple goals, and they seldom face opponents of Bayern’s calibre. However, in five of the last six matches where they have conceded two or more goals, one came either side of half-time. Bayern are likely to score twice here, and with Flamengo’s tendency to concede either side of half-time, this bet seems very generously priced.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Bet 3: Bayern Munich to score in both halves @ +150 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Club World Cup has reached the last 16 stage, and the Group D winners face off against the Group C runners-up in this tie.

Flamengo were outsiders to win Group C that included Chelsea, but the Brazilians surprised many by claiming first place. Bayern, on the contrary, were heavy favourites to win Group D but ended up finishing second after a Matchday 3 defeat to Benfica.

Flamengo were somewhat of a mystery coming into the Club World Cup, but they’ve been able to stretch their unbeaten run to 11 matches. That run will be put to the test here, but staying in Florida for this knockout game works well in the Brazilians’ favour.

Bayern will have to travel over 700 miles south from South Carolina for this game, and they come into it on the back of a defeat. However, that defeat came with a heavily rotated side, and the German champions are unlikely to dwell on it as they target a third Club World Cup crown.

Probable lineups for Flamengo vs Bayern Munich

Flamengo expected lineup: Rossi, Varela, Leo Oritz, Danilo, Alex Sandro, E. Araujo, Allan, L. Araujo, Henrique, Everton, Pedro

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Boey, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro, Kimmich, Musiala, Palhinha, Olise, Kane, Gnabry