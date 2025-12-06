FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Big 12 Championship, KC Chiefs & NBA

With the FanDuel Missouri promo code, get up to $300 in bonus bets for the Big 12 title game, NFL, and NBA action today (or this weekend).

This weekend’s betting slate in Missouri is packed with high-stakes action across the NFL, NCAA football, and the NBA. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 7, at 8:20 PM ET, with Patrick Mahomes leading a potent offense against a tricky Texans defense.

Claiming the FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

To claim the FanDuel Missouri offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app or visit FanDuel online. Register a new account and pass identity & location verification. No Bonus Code is required to accept the offer at sign-up. Deposit at least $5. Place a $5 bet on any eligible sporting event — hit or miss, you get $300 bonus funds. Must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri to be eligible.

What You Can Use the FanDuel Missouri Promo Code On Today

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans — Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, 8:20 PM ET

The Chiefs are favorites (moneyline –175, spread –3.5) over the Texans (+150, +3.5). Total points sit at 41.5, suggesting a moderately low-scoring game.

Patrick Mahomes is averaging 269.8 passing yards this season (292.6 last 5 games), making the over 240.5 passing yards a solid bet.

Props on Travis Kelce or other skill players’ touchdowns may also offer value. Safe bets are Chiefs moneyline or spread, while high-value plays include Mahomes’ passing yards or touchdown props.

2025 Big 12 Championship — Texas Tech Red Raiders vs BYU Cougars, Tonight at 8:00 PM

Texas Tech enters the December 6, 2025, title tilt as a heavy favorite (-549) — FanDuel lists them at around–12.5 points (–115 to cover), while BYU sits at +12.5 / +13.5 on the spread and roughly +410 on the moneyline. The total (O/U) is currently in the 49.5–50.5 range.

Given Texas Tech’s season-long defensive dominance and their 29–7 regular‑season win over BYU, the Red Raiders look best positioned to cover the spread or take the moneyline.

For bettors seeking value beyond the obvious, the “unders” and prop lines carry appeal. The total is modest, and with both defenses strong, the Under 50–50.5 feels like a reasonable lean.

On the player‑prop front, BYU’s QB passing‑yard line (~249.5 yards) and RB rushing‑yard line (~79.5 yards) look risky under Texas Tech’s stout defense — making the “under” on those props an interesting contrarian play.

Overall, the safest bet remains Texas Tech ML / –12.5 spread, while the best value might lie in under-focused totals or conservative props.

NBA — Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks December 6, 2025, at 8:30 PM ET

The Houston Rockets face the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 8:30 PM ET. Dallas enters as the underdog but is in a rich vein of form after winning their last 3 games, but Houston’s young core, led by Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, creates upside for underdog or player-prop plays.

Key props include points, assists, and rebounds for Cooper Flagg for Dallas, while totals and spread bets could shift depending on rotations, injuries, and pace.

Bettors can lean toward the Mavericks' moneyline or spread for safer plays, or explore targeted props for higher-value opportunities.

When and how you can start sports betting with FanDuel Sportsbook in Missouri

Sports betting in Missouri officially went live on December 1, 2025, at 1:01 a.m. ET.

That means if you’re 21+ and physically in Missouri, you can download the FanDuel app (or use the website), create/verify your account, and start placing bets.

Both mobile (online) betting and retail (casino/physical sportsbook) wagering are available from launch day, so you can choose to bet via your phone or visit a FanDuel center.

More info on FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

FanDuel Missouri promo code No bonus code - click here FanDuel Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! FanDuel Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO.

