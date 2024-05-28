FanDuel promo offer: Bet $5 on Tuesday and get a $150 bonus if it wins, boosted to $300 in 2 states

You can collect $150 in bonus bets from FanDuel on Tuesday.

All you have to do is sign up and place a winning bet of $5 or more. In MA and OH, the bonus is doubled to $300.

There is NBA Playoff action as the Dallas Mavericks look to clinch their series, while the Florida Panthers try to rescue the series against the New York Rangers in the NHL Playoffs.

FanDuel promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You can sign up at FanDuel and collect $150 in bonus bets after placing a winning $5 bet if you are in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY.

Here’s how to sign up and get started:

Click here to sign up at FanDuel, with no promo code needed Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand the FanDuel terms and conditions Make a minimum $10 deposit and place your bet of at least $5 If your bet wins, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets alongside the normal winnings You’ll have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire

If you’re playing from MA or OH, you can follow the same steps to get started at FanDuel. The only difference is that you’ll get $300 in bonus bets if you place a winning first bet of at least $5.

No matter where you’re playing from, we recommend placing your $5 qualifying bet on a heavy favorite. You need this bet to hit in order to get your bonus bets, and playing it this way maximizes your chances of winning.

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on Tuesday?

The NBA Playoffs start the action on Tuesday night, with the Dallas Mavericks -3 point picks over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

The Mavericks have a 3-0 lead in the series, and another win here would finish the series off before it even has a chance to go back to Minnesota.

All three games in the series have been low scoring, however the Timberwolves have found it especially hard to put points up. Their highest scorer is Anthony Edwards, who is averaging just 22 points per game.

While Edwards had an improved Game 3 and posted 26, his Game 4 points line of 27.5 still seems high.

There is also action from the NHL Playoffs on Tuesday night. The New York Rangers are +146 underdogs when they face the -176 home favorite Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Rangers hold a 2-1 lead in the series after an upset victory in Game 3, and will hit the ice knowing that another win would send the series back to New York on Thursday with them having a chance to clinch.

Click here to visit FanDuel, where you can sign up and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 hits. If you’re playing in MA or OH, that bonus is doubled up to $300.

More info on FanDuel’s bonus

FanDuel promo code No promo code needed - click this link and sign up. FanDuel promo offer Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets FanDuel promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.