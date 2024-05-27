FanDuel promo offer: Place a winning $5 bet on Monday’s action and get $150 if it hits, or $300 in 2 states

Sign up and place a winning bet of $5 or more at FanDuel on Monday and get rewarded with $150 in bonus bets.

If you’re playing from MA or OH, this gets boosted up to $300.

The Boston Celtics are in position to clinch the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night. Plus, the Edmonton Oilers are primed to take control of their NHL Playoff series.

FanDuel promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You can claim the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer from FanDuel if you are in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY.

Here is how to get set up:

Click here to launch FanDuel, with no promo code needed Fill in and verify your details Read and understand FanDuel’s terms and conditions Make a minimum $10 deposit and bet $5 or more Receive $150 in bonus bets You have seven days to use your bets before they expire

The steps are exactly the same if you’re playing from MA or OH, the only difference is your bonus for a winning first bet is $300.

No matter where you’re playing from, we strongly recommend placing your $5 or more first bet on a heavy favorite. Your bonus is only unlocked if your qualifying bet hits, and so using it this way maximizes your chances.

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

The NBA Playoffs start Monday night’s action, with the Boston Celtics -8 point favorites over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics already hold a 3-0 lead, meaning they can clinch with another victory tonight.

Boston have been propelled by the scoring of Jaysun Tatum, whose points line is set at 29.5 for Monday night. Tatum has twice scored over this in the series with a pair of 36 point games, only coming in under in a disappointing Game 2.

The whole series between the Celtics and Pacers has been high scoring, making the Game 4 total points line of 222.5 tantalizingly low. All three games have gone over this mark, with the lowest scoring being 225 in Game 3.

There is also NHL Playoff action, with the Edmonton Oilers -130 picks over the +108 Dallas Stars. The series is tied at 1-1 after the opening two games in Dallas, and the Oilers are now in a strong position to take control with the next two games at Rogers Place.

Click here to head to FanDuel, where new players can collect $150 in bonus bets after signing up and placing a winning $5 bet. If you’re playing in MA or OH, that bonus amount is boosted up to $300.

More info on FanDuel’s bonus

FanDuel promo code No promo code needed - click this link and sign up. FanDuel promo offer Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets FanDuel promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.