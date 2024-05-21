FanDuel promo offer: Bet $5 on Tuesday’s action and get $150 bonus if you win, or $300 in 2 states

The biggest game on Tuesday comes from the NBA Playoffs, as the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers start the Eastern Conference Finals. Plus, there is a full evening of MLB action.

FanDuel promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You can claim the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bet if you win offer if you live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY.

Here’s how to sign up and get your bonus:

Click here to create a FanDuel account, no promo code needed Fill in your details and verify the information Read and understand FanDuel’s terms and conditions Make a $10 minimum deposit and bet at least $5 If your bet hits, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets alongside your regular winnings You will have seven days to use your bonus before it expires

If you are playing from MA or OH, you can follow the exact same steps to claim your bonus. The only difference is your $5 qualifying bet will earn you a $300 bonus if it wins.

As this offer relies on your $5 bet hitting, we suggest placing it on a heavy favorite to maximize your chances of winning the bonus.

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

The NBA Playoffs return on Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers play Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics have home court and open as -9.5 point favorites over the Pacers.

The Celtics have enjoyed a dominant season so far, and are -1200 to win the series, with the Pacers underdogs at +680.

Boston are also the overall picks to finish the season as NBA Finals champions at -160. This is in stark contrast to the Pacers, who are the least fancied at +2600.

There is also a full evening on MLB on Tuesday, with games going until late into the night.

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently the best performing team in the National League, despite only being liked at +1000 to win the World Series. They’ll look to strengthen their claim as favorites against the Texas Rangers.

The New York Yankees are also in action favortied against the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are currently the top performing team in the American League, and look good value for their +550 World Series price.

More info on FanDuel’s bonus

