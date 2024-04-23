FanDuel promo offer: Bet $5 and get $150 bonus to use on Premier League and NBA Playoffs

New players can visit FanDuel today to get $150 in bonus bets after wagering just $5, perfect to use on this packed day of sports action.

There is a huge London Derby from the Premier League, with leaders Arsenal needing to beat a resurgent Chelsea side to stay at the top. Then, later, the NBA Playoffs continue with three first round games.

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

The biggest soccer match of the day is the London derby from the Premier League, with Arsenal hosting Chelsea.

Arsenal are tied on points with Liverpool but top of the league on goal difference. However, Manchester City are just one point back with a game in hand. With neither rival in action today, Arsenal must win in order to keep up the pressure.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in excellent league form and have been climbing up the table. This match is their final game in hand, and a win would propel them into the heart of the battle for a Europa League spot.

Arsenal, though, are the hot favorites at -195, with Chelsea surprisingly big outsiders at +470.

The NBA Playoffs also continue today, with three big games from the first round.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are -3 favorites to beat the Phoenix Suns and move to 2-0 in the series. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are -2.5 favorites over the LA Clippers to tie the series 1-1.

Finally, the Milwaukee Bucks are -2 point picks over the Indiana Pacers after proving they can win without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.

