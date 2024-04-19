FanDuel promo offer: Bet $5 and get $150 bonus to use on any sport this weekend

Join FanDuel today to claim $150 in bonus bets when you wager just $5 and get in on all of this weekend’s top sports action.

Click here and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 - no promo code required.

There is a huge match from La Liga where the title could effectively be decided, along with big games in the FA Cup and Premier League. Plus, the NBA Play-In concludes and the playoff series begin.

FanDuel promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

It’s quick and easy to claim the FanDuel promo offer if you live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY.

Here’s how new customers to FanDuel can get set up in minutes:

Click here for the FanDuel Sportsbook, no promo code needed Create an account by providing all the details and verifying the information Read and understand the operator’s terms and conditions Make a $10 deposit and bet $5 or more Receive $150 in bonus bets You now have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on this weekend?

The biggest game of the weekend is El Clásico in La Liga, where leaders Real Madrid are -125 favorites against second placed Barcelona.

Madrid will play knowing a win would realistically secure them the title, however a loss would see Barca close the gap to just 5 points with 6 games remaining.

There is also a huge semi final in the FA Cup, as holders Manchester City are -180 favorites against Chelsea. The Blues are surprisingly unfancied at +420, and could cause an upset thanks to their good form.

The other semi final has Championship side Coventry as heavy +490 underdogs against -230 picks Manchester United. The Red Devils are in poor form, though, and could be ripe for an upset.

There are big Premier League games too, as title chasers Arsenal are -270 favorites against Wolves, and Liverpool -190 picks against Fulham.

There is NBA action this weekend, too, as the Play-In Tournament reaches its conclusion. The Heat are -3 point picks over the Bulls to get the 8th seed in the East, while the Kings are -1.5 point favorites over the Pelicans in the West.

With the 8th seed sports decided Friday, the playoff series proper tip off on Saturday.

Click here to visit FanDuel, where new players can claim a promo offer of $150 in bonus bets after wagering just $5 on all of this top sports action.

More info on FanDuel’s bonus