FanDuel promo offer: Bet $5 and get $150 bonus to use on any sport

New players to FanDuel can claim the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer to use on a packed day of soccer action.

Get $150 in bonus bets after wagering just $5 with FanDuel, no promo code needed

The biggest games are in the Europa League and Europa Conference with the quarter final second legs. Some of Europe’s biggest teams are in action, plus smaller ones who aren’t ready to give up their trophy dreams.

FanDuel promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

New players from the following states are able to claim the FanDuel bonus bets offer: AZ, CO, CT, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Here is how to get set up and into the action in minutes:

Click here to launch FanDuel, with no promo code needed Create an account by providing your details and verifying the information Read and understand the terms and conditions Make a $10 deposit and bet $5 or more Receive $150 in bonus bets to your account You now have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

The biggest game from the Europa League quarter finals second legs sees Atalanta back at home and trying to hold the shock 3-0 lead they have over Liverpool.

The Reds are desperate to reward Jurgen Klopp with trophies during his final season, but despite being -165 favorites to win the game, Liverpool are +470 outsiders to progress. Atalanta are strong -700 to qualify, despite being +350 underdogs on the night.

The other big quarter final has newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen as huge favorites when they travel to play reigning Europa Conference winners West Ham.

Leverkusen have a 2-0 lead from the first leg, and are -4000 to qualify and -115 to win on the night. Despite being the home side, West Ham are stark underdogs at +270 to win and +1260 to go through.

The other quarter finals see Marseille try to overturn a 1-2 deficit to Benfica, and Roma hold a 1-0 lead over AC Milan.

In the Europa Conference, Fiorentina host Viktoria Plzen, Lille take on Aston Villa, Fenerbahçe play Olympiakos, and Club Brugge travel to face PAOK.

Click here to go to FanDuel, where new customers can claim the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets to use on this packed day of soccer action and more.

More info on FanDuel’s bonus