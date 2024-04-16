FanDuel promo offer: Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets to use on the NBA Play-In Tournament and Champions League

The biggest games come from the Champions League, where the quarter final second legs kick off. The NBA Play-In Tournament also tips off, with teams facing their last chance to make the playoffs.

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

The second legs of the Champions League quarter finals kick off today, with Barcelona hosting PSG and Atlético Madrid traveling to face Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona holds a 3-2 lead over PSG from the first game, and, combined with home advantage, are strong +115 favorites to win the game and -385 to qualify for the next round. PSG, meanwhile, are +290 to qualify and +195 to win the game.

Atlético Madrid travel to Dortmund with a 2-1 lead from the first leg, and are strong -250 favorites to qualify for the semi finals. Dortmund, though, are +120 favorites for the game, despite being +198 outsiders to get through.

The NBA Play-In tournament starts tonight as well, with the LA Lakers taking on the Pelicans. The Lakers are -1 point favorites to win the game and secure the 7th seed in the West.

The second game sees the Warriors as -2.5 point favorites on the road over the Kings. The winner of this game faces the loser of the Lakers and Pelicans for the 8th and final playoff spot in the West.

